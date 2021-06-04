How to play Land Races in GTA Online for triple money and RP?

Each week GTA Online introduces new bonus activities for players to participate in and reap double or even triple cash and RP. This week, players will get to test their driving skills as Land Races will net them triple the amount of cash and RP they usually would.

Land Races are Rockstar Created races that offer plenty of variety and excitement, and each track is a great way to make some extra dough in GTA Online. One of the biggest reasons why players aren't able to participate in such PvP modes is that they might not be playing the mode for lobbies to fill up quickly in matchmaking.

However, given the fact that Land Races are worth Triple Cash and RP this week, players are bound to be flocking to the mode right now.

Land Races in GTA Online: How to get started?

Participating in a Land Race is fairly easy and straightforward in GTA Online. Since it is a bonus activity, there will be an option to load right into the mode while on the loading screen itself.

However, if the player is already in the game, they can follow these steps to participate in a Land Race:

Open the Pause Menu Go to Online Select Play Job > Rockstar Created > Races Under Races, look for "Type: Land Races." Select the most interesting one and wait for matchmaking

A Land Race will test the player in various vehicles in different environments, which makes them so exciting. GTA Online truly leaves no room for complaint when it comes to variety in game mode, as one can spend countless hours and still not discover everything that the game has to offer.

Also in store for this week for players in GTA Online is the Overflod Entity XXR in the Diamond Casino as the Podium Vehicle. Players can try spinning the Lucky Wheel and hopefully land on the Podium Car to get a free vehicle.

