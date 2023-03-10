The three Street Dealers are back to do business in GTA Online. They will be spawned randomly across the map in three different locations with different identities. Each NPC is willing to offer cash for selling them drugs. One of these lucky products will be featured as a premium item, for which the dealer will offer a premium rate.

This guide should help players find out the whereabouts of the Street Dealers today, March 10.

All three GTA Online Street Dealers’ locations for today (March 10, 2023)

Players can find the drug dealers across the GTA Online map in three distinct locations provided below with the gang identity and preferred Product also enlisted.

Street Dealer 1

Gang Identity - Vagos

Preferred Drug - Weed

Location - The first Street Dealer can be found behind the Raven Slaughterhouse located at Cypress Flats

Street Dealer 2

Gang Identity - Street Punks

Preferred Drug - Acid

Location - The second Street Dealer can be located at the With a Paddle White Water Activity Center based in Tongva Valley.

Street Dealer 3

Gang Identity - The Lost MC

Preferred Drug - Acid

Location - The third and final Street Dealer can be found behind Nelsons General Store in Chumash Plaza, Chumash.

Street Dealers are good for earning money against the sale of drugs. Instead of doing the time-consuming Sell Missions, players just need to visit these traders and get good cash for a few products.

Here is a rough margin of how much they can earn by selling drugs to Street Dealers:

Weed ($1,400 - $15,000)

Meth ($8,259 - $17,500)

Cocaine ($19,000 -$20,000)

Acid ($1,385 - $14,850)

For a Premium product, the dealers are willing to pay double the money. It all depends on the probability of being the Premium product, which is the highest for Acid at 35% and lowest for Cocaine at 15%.

Fun facts about the locations of today's Street Dealers in GTA Online (March 10, 2023)

1) Raven Slaughterhouse

It is a slaughterhouse located on Orchardville Avenue in Cypress Flats and used by Wei Cheng and the Los Santos Triads.

Players will be shocked to learn that this is the same slaughterhouse where Michael de Santa was kidnapped and hung upside down in the GTA 5 Story Mission "Fresh Meat" and its interior is only accessible during the mission.

2) With a Paddle White Water Activity Center

The outdoor activity center is located in Tongva Valley, Los Santos County, and is a great landmark for adventure sports and various other activities.

Players can see many pedestrian NPCs walking around the location, some even wearing life jackets. Non-interactive objects like orange kayaks and several floating tubes can also be seen in the activity center.

Behind the building is a dock where Seasharks can be accessed by players.

3) Chumash Plaza

This is a shopping plaza based in Chumash, Los Santos County. It runs along Route 1, which is also known as the Great Ocean Highway (GOH).

The plaza has a sea view and players can even use the ATM in the area. It harbors many businesses, including GoPostal, Ink Inc., and O'Deas Pharmacy. However, only two are accessible to the player: Ammunation and Sub Urban.

Street Dealers seems to be one of the best drip-feed content in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online. It is a huge possibility that something like it could be featured in the upcoming Rockstar Games' title, Grand Theft Auto VI.

