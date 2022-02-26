BF Weevil in GTA Online: Performance, price, weekly discount, and more

On GTA Online, gamers are treated to a new set of offers and discounts every week. These offers range from vehicle and property discounts to double RP and Cash missions. They are refreshed each week on Thursday.

This week, it's the BF Weevil being offered up for 30% less of its actual value. Gamers can make the most of this and grab the opportunity to own a piece of history.

Facts about BF Weevil in GTA Online

The BF Weevil sits in the compact car category. It is a two-door car released along with the Cayo Perico update. The ride is based on the very popular and unforgettable Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle. The elements in the vehicle have been inspired by the numerous variants the Beetle has produced.

The vehicle can be equipped with the Evil Weevil livery to resemble the 1971 Hot Wheels Evil Weevil. The BF Weevil in GTA Online also has a few callbacks to Herbie The Love Bug. The BF Cup Car livery resembles the stock Herbie.

How to get the BF Weevil

The Weevil is a surprisingly good car (Image via GT Planet)

The BF Weevil is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $870K. A trade price of $652K can be unlocked after completing all of Keinemusik's requests. However, this week, the car is 30% off, lowering the stock price to $609K and the trade price to $460K.

Another way to own this beauty is through English Dave. After completing the Cayo Perico Heist, gamers receive a call from this character asking for one last mission (Dominique Toretto vibes).

These three missions occur eight hours apart (eight hours in real life). After completing them, users will receive the car for free in GTA Online.

Performance and customization

The BF Weevil pays perfect homage to the legendary VW Beetle. Its handling is top-notch and is ideal for throwing around corners in the city streets. This little bug can pop a wheelie, too, making it only the second non-muscle car with the ability to do so in GTA Online.

The car houses a single-cam, Flat-4 engine that can propel it to speeds of 164.56 kph (102.25 mph). It sports a rear wheel drive coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is housed in the back section of the vehicle, and exhaust notes are similar to the Issi Classic and Brioso 300.

The Weevil offers 24 customizable presets to its users. There are a lot of customizing options within each preset as well. Bodywork has a lot of potential in this car, and gamers can honestly go crazy. The liveries are also pretty unique and give it a retro feel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer