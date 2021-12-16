GTA Online The Contract Update: New cars, songs, properties, and more

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is here, making the game much more exciting. Players will now be getting access to new weaponry, vehicles, songs, a new property, and a new radio station.

There are also the story missions and side-missions from the DLC that are worth checking out. Here are all the new content additions to GTA Online that have arrived alongside The Contract DLC.

Everything new with The Contract DLC in GTA Online that players should know about

Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.



The Contract is the 40th content update for GTA Online, and it introduces Franklin Clinton for the first time in the game. The story revolves around Dr. Dre's lost mobile phone that the players must retrieve. It contains several of Dr. Dre's unreleased songs that players will get to unlock one by one.

The Contract brings the following new content additions to the game:

A new property - The Agency

A new radio station - MOTOMAMI Los Santos

New songs

New vehicles

New weapons

New characters

New changes and improvements

New weekly events and bonuses

New clothing and customization options

The Agency

The Agency is a new type of property available at four different locations, with the cheapest one starting at GTA$2,010,000. When fully upgraded, the most expensive one would cost $5,507,500. Players need to buy one of these to begin the story missions for The Contract.

The Agency offers many unique benefits, such as a Concierge, and the story characters also offer their own special services. There are also many side-missions to partake in which are accessed from the Agency.

New music and radio station

GTA Online has received a new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos that plays a wide range of musical genres and is hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca. Meanwhile, Pusha T, Dom Kennedy, Juicy J and Mike Dean, Mozzy, and more are releasing exclusive new songs on Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics.

West Coast Classics is also getting some old classics from Dr. Dre, including his collaborations with fellow artists like 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Jay-Z.

New weapons and vehicles

There are three new weapons in GTA Online: The Contract. These are:

Stun Gun

Compact EMP Launcher

Heavy Rifle

Meanwhile, the new vehicles include:

Pegassi Ignus

Lampadati Cinquemila

Pfister Astron

Dewbauchee Champion

Bravado Buffalo STX

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

New characters

The Contract brings Franklin Clinton to GTA Online for the first time. Meanwhile, Lamar Davis and Chop the Dog also join him, with a completely new character called Imani. Franklin owns the agency, which is named F. Clinton and Partner.

Other additions

The new update brings all sorts of new clothing and customization options to GTA Online. There are new Pause Menu Awards and Daily Objectives as well. Some additional changes have also been introduced that improve the gameplay experience.

Players will get 2x GTA$ and RP for playing Transform Races, Weed Killer, and Welcoming Party. There are also some free clothing rewards for players this week.

