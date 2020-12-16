GTA Online's 7 year run continues, this time with title update 1.52, dubbed the "Cayo Perico Heist" patch.

The update dropped on December 15th, 2020, but the patch notes released many hours later leading to widespread confusion about the details of the update and what is/isn't available. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions and incorrectly stated on social media that the Cayo Perico island was not available for free roam:

NEWS: As expected, the new Cayo Perico Island is NOT available to explore in Free Roam. #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/WFiZywT0EQ — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) December 15, 2020

Rockstar addresses this false information and more in the detailed patch notes found below.

GTA Online Title Update 1.52 detailed patch notes

Image via Rockstar Games

New Content in Grand Theft Auto Online

The Cayo Perico Heist has been added to GTA Online . In this update, players are contacted by Miguel Madrazo who will task them with infiltrating one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evading or neutralizing the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escaping with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as they can carry. Players must scope, prep, and execute the Heist either solo or with up to three other players and will have the opportunity to access several new weapons and vehicles along the way.

. In this update, players are contacted by Miguel Madrazo who will task them with infiltrating one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evading or neutralizing the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escaping with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as they can carry. Players must scope, prep, and execute the Heist either solo or with up to three other players and will have the opportunity to access several new weapons and vehicles along the way. The Cayo Perico Island has been added to GTA Online. The Island consists of several different key locations that players can explore while scoping for the Heist, including a beach party where new DJ collective Keinemusik performs an exclusive set. Upon completing the Heist as leader, players can return to the Cayo Perico beach party at their convenience and invite others along for the journey.

The Kosatka has been added to GTA Online . The Kosatka is a new driveable Submarine property that acts as a base of operations for planning The Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosatka can be customized with Guided Missiles, a Sonar Station, and a Weapon Workshop. The Kosatka also comes with a Moon Pool where players can store the new Sparrow, Kraken Avisa and Pegassi Toreador vehicles.

. The Kosatka is a new driveable Submarine property that acts as a base of operations for planning The Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosatka can be customized with Guided Missiles, a Sonar Station, and a Weapon Workshop. The Kosatka also comes with a Moon Pool where players can store the new Sparrow, Kraken Avisa and Pegassi Toreador vehicles. The Music Locker has been added to GTA Online. The Music Locker is a new Nightclub located underground below The Diamond Casino & Resort, which acts as a social hub and is where players can first meet Miguel Madrazo to learn about The Cayo Perico Heist. The Music Locker is also the venue that showcases new DJs added with this update.

The Music Locker is a new Nightclub located underground below The Diamond Casino & Resort, which acts as a social hub and is where players can first meet Miguel Madrazo to learn about The Cayo Perico Heist. The Music Locker is also the venue that showcases new DJs added with this update. One new DJ has been added to GTA Online. Players can see this new DJ perform at The Music Locker: Moodymann

A new feature to toggle strobe lights in The Music Locker has been added . In the Style section of the Interaction Menu, the strobe light toggle can be found, listed as “Music Locker Strobes” and can be toggled on or off.

. In the Style section of the Interaction Menu, the strobe light toggle can be found, listed as “Music Locker Strobes” and can be toggled on or off. New DJ Request Missions have been added to GTA Online for owners of the Casino Penthouse who have completed The Cayo Perico Heist. Players will earn special rewards for completing these requests.

for owners of the Casino Penthouse who have completed The Cayo Perico Heist. Players will earn special rewards for completing these requests. Two new Radio Stations have been added: K.U.L.T 99.1 FM & Still Slipping Los Santos

K.U.L.T 99.1 FM & Still Slipping Los Santos Two existing Radio Stations have been updated with all-new mixes and tracks: Worldwide FM & FlyLo FM

with all-new mixes and tracks: Worldwide FM & FlyLo FM New Hidden Cache collectibles have been added to GTA Online . Players can find up to 10 Hidden Caches on the ocean floor around San Andreas each day. Players who own the Kosatka Sonar Station can blip the Caches on their radar. Players are rewarded with GTA$ and RP for finding these Hidden Caches.

. Players can find up to 10 Hidden Caches on the ocean floor around San Andreas each day. Players who own the Kosatka Sonar Station can blip the Caches on their radar. Players are rewarded with GTA$ and RP for finding these Hidden Caches. Nine new vehicles have been added to GTA Online :Kosatka, Sparrow, Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat, Vapid Winky, Shitzu Longfin, Kraken Avisa, Annihilator Stealth, RO-86 Alkonost, Pegassi Toreador

:Kosatka, Sparrow, Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat, Vapid Winky, Shitzu Longfin, Kraken Avisa, Annihilator Stealth, RO-86 Alkonost, Pegassi Toreador One new weapon, the Military Rifle, has been added to GTA Online and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation stores.

and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation stores. Additional new weapons have been added to GTA Online and can be unlocked on Cayo Perico.

have been added to GTA Online and can be unlocked on Cayo Perico. Over 180+ items of clothing have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online.

have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online. Over 30+ Tattoos have been added to GTA Online.

have been added to GTA Online. Nine new Face Paints have been added to GTA Online.

have been added to GTA Online. Six new celebration emotes have been added to GTA Online , which can be used while dancing: Crowd Invitation, Driver, Runner, Shooting, Suck It & Take Selfie.

, which can be used while dancing: Crowd Invitation, Driver, Runner, Shooting, Suck It & Take Selfie. Several new Awards related to The Cayo Perico Heist have been added to GTA Online , including the opportunity for players to earn up to 1.4 million in bonus GTA$ for various Heist challenges.

, including the opportunity for players to earn up to 1.4 million in bonus GTA$ for various Heist challenges. Five new styles of Blackjack tables and four new styles of Three Card Poker tables are available for purchase for players who own a Casino Penthouse and the Private Dealer. They can be purchased from the Casino Shop using Chips and equipped using the Interaction Menu.

