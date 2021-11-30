GTA Online: Top 3 celebrity radio hosts

GTA Online has a host of celebrity cameos in the game. The GTA games have featured celebrities, from country tap-dancing stars to A-List Hollywood heavyweights and music moguls.

Some of the most entertaining celebrities over the years have appeared on radio stations in the games. GTA Online introduced some new voices to Los Santos radio stations but couldn't let go of one of the game's oldest hosts.

This article will focus on the Top 3 celebrity radio hosts of GTA Online.

Celebrity radio hosts are so funny in GTA Online

Below is a Top 3 list of celebrities who have voiced themselves as radio hosts on GTA Online.

1) Kenny Loggins

80's Rock & Roll legend (Image via Sprotskeeda)

Kenny Loggins is a famous American singer, songwriter and musician. He is most well known for his soft rock music in the 70s and 80s. He voices himself in the game as host of Los Santos Rock Radio.

Not only does Kenny have his show on GTA Online, but he has two of his tracks on it. He is a memorable and entertaining Rock & Roll legend both in real life and in GTA Online.

2) Cara Delevingne

Model, actress, GTA DJ (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many players know Cara Delevingne as an actress and model. She appeared alongside some very big Hollywood stars in the movie Suicide Squad.

After expressing an interest in the GTA franchise on Twitter, Cara Delevingne ended up as the British host of Los Santos's Non-Stop-Pop FM. The voice actress in the game has been very entertaining for GTA Online players as the host of her own show.

3) Lazlow Jones

Lazlow, Lazlow (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lazlow reappears in GTA Online as he has in many previous games in the franchise. Always funny and entertaining in each new GTA game, the players would agree he is mostly famous thanks to Rockstar and GTA.

Lazlow is involved in the production and writing side of GTA in real life. He has a perfect sense of humor, as in GTA Online, he is depicted as the sort of Z-list celebrity the other characters in the game do not want around. Players will be very surprised if he does not re-appear in the future of GTA Online.

