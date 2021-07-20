GTA Online Tuners update (July 20th) expected download time for all devices

The time for the next GTA Online update, titled Los Santos Tuners, is almost here. The official release date has been set for July 20th, which is today.

The update adds several new features, primarily based around underground tuner culture, as the title suggests. The main attractions are the new vehicles and the LS Car Meet.

As expected, there will be new customizations alongside these, and there are some new missions and races.

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners update expected release time

Los Santos: Tuners update is just less than 24 hours away from releasing. Here's a timezone map for the release times based on previous updates! pic.twitter.com/GpJ6XJ8YLK — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) July 19, 2021

While there are no official updates regarding the release time, players can expect it to launch at the same time as the weekly updates. Fans are already predicting that the game will come out at 2 AM PT/5 PM ET.

Twitter user @GTAonlineNews has made a timezone map on Twitter (seen above), showing the release time for different countries. Based on that, here are the various times at which the update will debut:

USA

PT - 2 AM (Los Angeles)

MT - 4 AM (Mexico City)

CT - 4 AM (Chicago)

ET - 5 AM (New York)

Europe

WEST - 10 AM (London)

CEST - 11 AM (Paris)

EEST - 12 AM (Moscow)

India

IST - 2:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil

BST - 6:00 AM (Sao Paulo)

East Asia/Australasia

HKST/AWST - 5 PM (Hong Kong)

AEST - 7 PM (Melbourne)

NZST - 9 PM (Wellington)

Other countries where the game is available will have similar release times according to their time zones.

Availability on different consoles

Since GTA Online is shutting down its support for the PS3 and Xbox 360, it is unlikely that players on these consoles will receive the update. As a result, the Los Santos Tuners update can be considered exclusive to the Enhanced Edition.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition coming out soon for the next-generation consoles will have additional customization options that will not be available on other platforms.

Different times for different platforms?

It is possible that the update may not be released simultaneously for all devices supporting GTA Online. The Los Santos Tuners update is currently scheduled for release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on the same day (July 20th). The time difference, however, is not likely to be significant.

