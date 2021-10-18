GTA Online UFO event: All you need to know

A new UFO event called Sightseeing has been added to GTA Online alongside a background update on Friday. From October 15 to 20, players will be able to spot a UFO, which will appear in a different location each day. It can only be witnessed during a specific time period.

This article contains all of the information that GTA Online players need to know about the event. This includes information such as the locations of the UFOs and when players can see them, as well as other details.

Everything players need to know about the UFO event in GTA Online

As mentioned above, Sightseeing is a daily event that will be accessible from October 15 to 20. Between 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM, gamers will be able to observe a UFO during this event. It's also worth mentioning that it's limited to six different locations across Blaine County. They are as follows:

Day 1 - Paleto Bay (Friday, October 15)

Day 2 - Above sunken UFO (Saturday, October 16)

Day 3 - Mount Chiliad (Sunday, October 17)

Day 4 - El Gordo Lighthouse (Monday, October 18)

Day 5 - Altruist Camp (Tuesday, October 19)

Day 6 - Beam Me Up hill (Wednesday, October 20)

The event may be started at any time of day in any sort of GTA Online session. If players go too close to the UFO, the sky will be lit up by thunder and a lightning bolt, and the UFO will vanish. Vehicles will have their engines turned off for a short amount of time as well.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the UFO will have little trouble doing so. The best way to do this is with a flying vehicle. However, players should be mindful that approaching the UFO will shut their engines down. This is why they should fly at a reasonable height from the ground to avoid crashing down.

Also Read

It's best to be on the same level as the UFO or above to avoid any accidents. GTA Online players can spot the UFO above the El Gordo Lighthouse today. It can be seen numerous times during the 6-hour timeframe (10 PM to 3 AM). A UFO event of this sort isn't new in GTA Online.

Next week, Rockstar will include some more changes by adding Halloween events to the game. Some data miners have revealed how the game will incorporate a direct reference to the 80s horror movie Christine.

Edited by Shaheen Banu