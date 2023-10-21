GTA Online UFO map location for today (October 21, 2023)

GTA Online UFO sightseeing has returned to Los Santos with the Halloween 2023 event update. Throughout this month, players can find these flying saucers every day in the game and get an opportunity to earn money from it. They can take pictures of these unidentified flying objects and send them to Omega to claim $15000 in-game cash and 1000 RP.

Rockstar doesn’t tell where exactly to look for these extraterrestrial beings. But fret not, as this article shares the map location of today’s UFO in GTA Online during the ongoing Halloween 2023 event.

A UFO can be seen at the Patriot House map location in GTA Online today

As revealed in the above X post, today’s UFO map location in GTA Online is the Patriot House at Grand Senora Desert. The desert can be found in the Blaine County part of the map, bordered by the following various areas:

Great Chaparral (South)

Alamo Sea (North)

San Chianski Mountain Range (East)

Mount Josiah (West)

The location is inspired by the real-life Sonoran Desert, with some of its elements also derived from the Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County. Players can easily find today’s GTA Online UFO location from the Bolingbroke Penitentiary, the state prison of San Andreas.

Popular Rockstar insider Tez2 also disclosed future UFO map locations a few days ago on X, formerly Twitter. According to their research, here’s a picture of all possible areas that players must look for according to the date:

11 – October 22

12 – October 23

1,2,3 – October 24

5,8,11 – October 25

6,10,12 – October 26

13-17 – October 27

13-26 – October 28

13-26 – October 29

13-26 – October 30

13-26 – October 31

A map overview of all possible UFO locations thanks to the efforts by GTweb.au and @Scissors61 (Image via Tez2/X)

Los Santos Halloween 2023 celebrations continue with the latest weekly update

The latest weekly update continues the tradition of double bonuses on various Halloween-themed game modes for the next seven days, including on:

Alien Survivals

Slashers

Halloween Bunker Series

Lost vs. Damned

Slasher

Condemned

New Halloween Deathmatches

Rockstar is also giving double cash and RP on successfully completing the Acid Lab Sell Mission. They also introduced new Community Series Jobs, all of them giving triple money throughout the week.

Coupled with that, players can claim the Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask while exploring the latest GTA Online UFO map location, along with many other exciting discounts till October 25, 2023.

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement date rumored to be close, it’s the best time to drop into Los Santos and celebrate the spooky season with UFO hunting and extra bonuses.

