GTA Online vs GTA 5: Why the online version will always be more popular than the story mode

GTA 5 was released on September 17, 2013 and soon after that, on October 1 GTA Online was released. Fans loved the story mode of GTA 5 and later came to love playing the game with their friends.

GTA Online has many fun game modes and new features are added to the game regularly. Both versions of the game are extremely popular, but the majority of players enjoy playing GTA Online, because they get to share the experience with their friends.

Why GTA Online is more popular than the story mode of GTA 5

Many players finished the storymode of GTA 5 and switched to GTA Online for more content. GTA Online is constantly updated with large feature updates, but for GTA 5 storymode, the game was released in its final condition.

Rockstar Games is still supporting GTA Online with new jobs and missions in the game for players to partake in. GTA Online has become increasingly popular, as more and more players finish the story line of GTA 5 and have nothing new to do in the games.

GTA Online is one of the most streamed games on streaming platforms like Twitch and Youtube, which is a fair way to judge the popularity of games. The new content in GTA Online is also fun to watch, because there is even more that players haven't experienced yet.

Multiplayer

The multiplayer factor of GTA Online is one of the reasons it is still popular, even today. Online games where players can play against each other are always popular, as players like the competitive nature of the game. It's more fun to take down a friend with a headshot than to eliminate an NPC.

Taking down opponents in GTA Online gives a strong thrill to the players in the game. The many different game modes such as Death match, Sprint races, Adversary modes and more, make GTA Online a game with unlimited playability.

The diverse game that GTA Online is, makes the limited storyline in GTA 5 feel pale in comparison. Although GTA 5 has almost all the elements of GTA Online, playing them against NPCs is not that fun. GTA Online has many more missions, vehicles and game modes to dive into.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider