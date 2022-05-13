GTA Online: What are the highest paying Freemode Challenges?

There is no better time for GTA Online players to complete Freemode Challenges than right now.

From now until May 18, Freemode Challenges will quadruple the rewards. There needs to be a minimum of three players to activate them. It used to be five before the Los Santos Summer Special update. Also keep in mind that a Freemode Challenge is not the same as a Freemode Event.

GTA Online players will have to access the Interaction Menu to make sure that Freemode Challenges aren't hidden. There are a total of 17 events that change every 20 minutes or so. There is a lot of money to be made this week, so players should act quickly.

Which Freemode Challenges give the most money in GTA Online?

Players may end up getting lucky with the right Freemode Challenge. Some have far higher payments than others. With the quadruple bonuses this week, players need to know their value in GTA Online.

Here are the highest paying ones

There used to be 19 Freemode Challenges in GTA Online. However, two of them were cut in the After Hours update. Either way, players still have 17 different challenges to choose from.

Here are the top seven highest paying ones in the game:

Inverted Flying Challenge (Fly upside down at ground level for the farthest distance) - $15,750

(Fly upside down at ground level for the farthest distance) - $15,750 Longest Freefall Challenge (Fall the longest distance before using the parachute) - $14,250

(Fall the longest distance before using the parachute) - $14,250 Low Flying Challenge (fly at ground level for the farthest distance) - $13,500

(fly at ground level for the farthest distance) - $13,500 Fly Under Bridges Challenge (fly underneath the most bridges) - $12,750

(fly underneath the most bridges) - $12,750 Lowest Parachute Challenge (During a freefall, open the parachute right before hitting the ground) - $11,250

(During a freefall, open the parachute right before hitting the ground) - $11,250 Reverse Driving Challenge (Drive backwards for the longest time without crashing) - $11,000

(Drive backwards for the longest time without crashing) - $11,000 Headshot Kills Challenge (Take out the most players with headshots) - $10,650

Meanwhile, here are the payments with quadruple bonuses:

Inverted Flying Challenge - $63,000

- $63,000 Longest Freefall Challenge - $57,000

- $57,000 Low Flying Challenge - $54,000

- $54,000 Fly Under Bridges Challenge - $51,000

- $51,000 Lowest Parachute Challenge - $45,000

- $45,000 Reverse Driving Challenge - $44,000

- $44,000 Headshot Kills Challenge - $42,600

Predictably, the harder challenges will yield the most rewards. Many of the higher paying ones require excellent flight skills.

Of course, since these are public lobbies, players need to be aware of their surroundings. Blaine Country is a great place to fly around, since it provides more open space than Los Santos. Any combat-related challenges should be done in the latter, however, since it has a higher population.

Earn 4x the rewards this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Freemode Events and Challenges are occurring more frequently than normal and paying out a staggering 4X GTA$ and RP to all competitors.



Plus, complete 3 Freemode Challenges this week to receive a GTA$200K bonus: It’s mayhem on the streets of Los Santos.Freemode Events and Challenges are occurring more frequently than normal and paying out a staggering 4X GTA$ and RP to all competitors.Plus, complete 3 Freemode Challenges this week to receive a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/e84ac1a It’s mayhem on the streets of Los Santos.Freemode Events and Challenges are occurring more frequently than normal and paying out a staggering 4X GTA$ and RP to all competitors.Plus, complete 3 Freemode Challenges this week to receive a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/e84ac1a https://t.co/okD2MkXBcO

GTA Online players should not miss out on this week's bonuses. Rockstar will absolutely make it worth their while. Freemode Challenges now offers quadruple cash and reputation points. It's a good way to pass the time in a public session.

More importantly, it also incentives the competitive players. Money is always a good motivation in the game. GTA Online players will now have to try their absolute best if they want to score highly on the leaderboards.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

