YouTuber shows what having snacks amid a gunfight in GTA Online looks like

This hilarious video was made by GTA Online gamer and YouTuber TGG. In it, a man eating a bag of crisps was placed in the middle of a stand-off scene in-game.

The GTA meme idea was originally inspired by another YouTube short that showed actor Hannibal Buress superimposed onto a game of Skyrim, surviving by eating cabbage and telling gamers how important it is to eat the leaves.

GTA Online entertainment brought to you by TGG

This hilarious meme was made and uploaded by popular YouTuber TGG. He has over 1 million subscribers and regularly posts entertaining and informational content on the site. In 2021, he was considered one of the best GTA 5 streamers in the world.

The video has been watched almost two hundred thousand times in the past week and has garnered lots of comments. A couple of days after its original post, it also turned up on Reddit for the rest of the community on the r/gtaonline subreddit who might have missed it.

Many Redditors commented on the re-post.

Fans of TGG just loved this new video and think it is sure to become a very popular meme for GTA Online. The thing that makes this clip even better is that the man in the video is TGG himself.

He does some brilliant deadpan acting as he chomps away at his snacks and looks over the car at the police officers laying down heavy fire.

As well as being entertaining, the comments on Reddit showed the clip to be informative for GTA Online gamers. Some commenters began discussing how it was pointless to eat snacks when in full sight and wondered if there were ways to remain hidden or "auto-eat" while moving around.

Fortunately, some commenters knew of a few methods to survive by eating snacks while under gunfire.

It is interesting for users to know that by simply wearing the rebreather mask, all eating animations are skipped, and health is just added. Crouching should also provide them with the ability to just eat the snacks without needing to stand and slowly unwrap them, etc.

