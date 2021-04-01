GTA RP player gets hailed for "the greatest jebait of all time" during cop chase

GTA RP's extensively modded servers have been rising in popularity recently, bringing in countless new players to the game and giving rise to some hilarious situations in-game.

The latest clip to gain infamy is one where a player roleplaying as a police officer pulls off the biggest bait and switch on a fleeing suspect. The clip in question rose to the top of the LivestreamFails subreddit and is now hailed as "the greatest jebait ever".

Also read: GTA Online Weekly Update: Itali RSX Podium Vehicle, Parachuting, and more

GTA RP player pulls off the biggest bait of the year

In the aforementioned clip, GTA RP streamer Blaustoise can be seen feeling the police in the Los Santos River and resisting arrest. A saving grace for Blaustoise seemingly appears, just before he gets cornered by police vehicles, in the form a Grey getaway SUV.

Thinking a samaritan from the server has come to save him, Blaustoise hops into the car hurriedly and tells the driver to floor it. What Blaustoise didn't know was that policeman Penta was driving the car and baited him into getting arrested.

The hilarious scene can be caught from two POVs, as Blaustoise cannot help but laugh at how he got duped in the GTA RP server. A dejected Blaustoise had nothing left to do but surrender and get hauled to the police station to serve some jail time.

Advertisement

The developers of GTA RP's NoPixel server recently went public with how much it costs to run the servers that players and Twitch streamers flock to.

I often read (misinformed) sentiments that koil is just a selfish money grabbing guy etc. Running Nopixel costs us 10.000 dollars per month atm. That is just server costs, we obviously send the devs some love too. Anybody donating via https://t.co/LDNOHvELO8, thank you so much! — Arachnea (@The_Arachnea) March 26, 2021

With the popularity that GTA RP commands, players have managed to keep GTA 5 at the top of Steam's concurrent player charts and regularly feature in the daily top 10. How long the community is able to sustain this level of involvement remains to be seen. However, if the current playerbase of the game is anything to go by, then GTA Online will be around for a long time to come.

Also read: Will GTA RP be able to sustain its popularity and momentum through 2021?