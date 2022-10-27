GTA San Andreas 2-player locations: How to start offline multiplayer

The PS2 and PS3 versions of GTA San Andreas feature an offline multiplayer mode where two individuals can play the classic game together. It's an incredible concept that some players wish were in the newer games, especially since the series seldom focuses on offline multiplayer.

Offline multiplayer doesn't officially exist on the PC, Xbox 360, and mobile ports of GTA San Andreas. However, PC players can use mods to play the local two-player game mode.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition also doesn't have offline multiplayer. If one has the GTA Trilogy remaster and wants to play with a friend or family member in offline two-player, they simply can't.

Technically speaking, there are two different forms of local multiplayer in GTA San Andreas:

Free Roam Rampage

To start offline multiplayer, you must go to one of the Free Roam or Rampage locations and interact with the small icons (depending on which game mode you wish to start).

Note that Free Roam's icon resembles two small red people, while Rampage's icon is a skull.

Note: This guide won't include modded multiplayer.

Free Roam locations

The first Free Roam location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first Free Roam multiplayer location is in Idlewood, Los Santos. It's incredibly close to Grove Street, making it the first and easiest area where you can start local two-player in the PS2 and PS3 versions of GTA San Andreas.

The second Free Roam spot (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second Free Roam spot isn't hard to find, especially since it's out in the open in Dilmore, Red County. More specifically, it's in front of an unusable garage.

The third Free Roam location (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas players will find the third two-player Free Roam spot in Garcia, just a little bit northwest of the Doherty Garage. It's out in the parking lot of the area, and the red design of the Free Roam icon should make it incredibly easy to spot.

The fourth Free Roam spot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once players make it to Las Venturas island, they can access the fourth two-player Free Roam location. This one is in El Quebrados, Tierra Robada.

The final Free Roam location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final Free Roam location is at the Royal Casino in Las Venturas. It's on the ground floor in the plaza area of the spot marked on the above map.

Rampage locations

The first Rampage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first multiplayer Rampage in GTA San Andreas can be located in Idlewood in Los Santos. It's out in the open near a wooden bench, so finding it shouldn't be difficult.

The next Rampage spot (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is another Rampage located far north of the last location. This one is Montgomery, next to a garage that the player cannot use.

The third Rampage location (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the player arrives in San Fierro, they'll see the third Rampage spot in Chinatown. It's also out in the open, so finding it shouldn't be too difficult.

The fourth Rampage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fourth location is Las Payasadas, Bone County. This one is close to one of the Hotdog vans in the area.

The final Rampage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final rampage location is at The Camel's Toe casino in Las Venturas. More specifically, it's on the ground floor, fairly close to the sidewalk.

