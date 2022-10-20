GTA Trilogy finally gets another update nearly 8 months after last one

It took eight months for the GTA Trilogy to get another update, and it's incredibly minor. Gamers who were expecting a lot to change should know that this patch just makes some stability fixes. There wasn't anything drastic in it that significantly improved gameplay.
Still, some gamers might be excited to learn what has changed for this controversial title. Players are hopeful that the recent update isn't the last one, but there is currently no news from Rockstar Games about when one can expect the next patch.
GTA Trilogy update news
In case you were curious about the patch notes for the update, here's all that they say:
"Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms"
Unsurprisingly, most people on the official patch-notes page selected "No" to the "Was this article helpful?" question at the bottom. Keep in mind that there hasn't been an update for the GTA Trilogy since February 28, 2022. That was nearly eight months ago.
Gamers react to recent GTA Trilogy update
Stability fixes are nice, but some fundamental problems still exist in the GTA Trilogy. The above video shows Tommy Vercetti clearly no-clipping through a wooden plank and falling to his doom. Bugs like this one haven't been fixed. However, there are also new problems.
The above tweet highlights a minor new glitch where the user's car undergoes some minor color changes every time the garage door is opened. It's not game-breaking in itself, but some players are confused about how something like this gets discovered in a new patch.
Not everything is about the game's numerous bugs and flaws. Some players are just surprised that it took this long for a new patch to happen. The above tweet is slightly off regarding the timeframe since it's closer to seven-and-a-half months than six.
The above tweets show the full patch notes, unedited. Many gamers had hoped that the GTA Trilogy would become a better game after its disastrous launch, but seeing such minimal changes several months down the line was bound to leave them disappointed.
More disappointment plus minor rumors
There are rumors that Grove Street Games isn't working on the GTA Trilogy anymore, but no official source has commented on this information.
Needless to say, gamers aren't happy with the state of the title. Both critics and fans critically panned this remaster at launch; the latter was far more brutal in review-bombing it. Unfortunately, the game still remains far from perfect.
Part of the fanbase's disappointment with the GTA Trilogy stems from the fact that the original games were removed from most retailers. That means new gamers were stuck with a buggy remaster instead of the old classics. Keep in mind that the title came out on November 11, 2021.
Some things have been fixed since the game's launch, but other glaring problems remain. There were even rumors that the planned GTA 4 remaster got canceled after this title failed to live up to expectations. One can only hope that more updates make the Rockstar offering better.
