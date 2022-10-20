GTA Trilogy finally gets another update nearly 8 months after last one

It took eight months for the GTA Trilogy to get another update, and it's incredibly minor. Gamers who were expecting a lot to change should know that this patch just makes some stability fixes. There wasn't anything drastic in it that significantly improved gameplay.

Still, some gamers might be excited to learn what has changed for this controversial title. Players are hopeful that the recent update isn't the last one, but there is currently no news from Rockstar Games about when one can expect the next patch.

GTA Trilogy update news

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Title Update 1.04.5 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/10494… Title Update 1.04.5 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/10494…

In case you were curious about the patch notes for the update, here's all that they say:

"Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms"

Unsurprisingly, most people on the official patch-notes page selected "No" to the "Was this article helpful?" question at the bottom. Keep in mind that there hasn't been an update for the GTA Trilogy since February 28, 2022. That was nearly eight months ago.

Gamers react to recent GTA Trilogy update

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointed

The GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointedThe GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 https://t.co/6yddPSUMs5

Stability fixes are nice, but some fundamental problems still exist in the GTA Trilogy. The above video shows Tommy Vercetti clearly no-clipping through a wooden plank and falling to his doom. Bugs like this one haven't been fixed. However, there are also new problems.

Badger G. 🦡 @BadgerGoodger InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk I even found a new glitch where some parts of my car change color every time I open and close the garage door in San Andreas 3/4 I even found a new glitch where some parts of my car change color every time I open and close the garage door in San Andreas 3/4 https://t.co/x9kYZHnkV0 This empty calories update to the "Definitive" GTA Trilogy actually added more bugs. Bravo! twitter.com/InfinityBesk/s… This empty calories update to the "Definitive" GTA Trilogy actually added more bugs. Bravo! twitter.com/InfinityBesk/s…

The above tweet highlights a minor new glitch where the user's car undergoes some minor color changes every time the garage door is opened. It's not game-breaking in itself, but some players are confused about how something like this gets discovered in a new patch.

Not everything is about the game's numerous bugs and flaws. Some players are just surprised that it took this long for a new patch to happen. The above tweet is slightly off regarding the timeframe since it's closer to seven-and-a-half months than six.

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @TheNathanNS



sorry but that is absolutely piss poor for that amount of time tbh, this is the kind of update you put out like 3 days later not 8 months.



Abysmal ngl Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Title Update 1.04.5 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/10494… Title Update 1.04.5 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/10494… It took Rockstar around 8 months to put out this "update" for GTA Trilogysorry but that is absolutely piss poor for that amount of time tbh, this is the kind of update you put out like 3 days later not 8 months.Abysmal ngl twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… It took Rockstar around 8 months to put out this "update" for GTA Trilogysorry but that is absolutely piss poor for that amount of time tbh, this is the kind of update you put out like 3 days later not 8 months.Abysmal ngl twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… https://t.co/6f6U8VX7aP

The above tweets show the full patch notes, unedited. Many gamers had hoped that the GTA Trilogy would become a better game after its disastrous launch, but seeing such minimal changes several months down the line was bound to leave them disappointed.

More disappointment plus minor rumors

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse



It is unknown who is working on the game (whether this is directly Rockstar or a third-party studio). It would appear that @GroveStGames is no longer involved with #GTATrilogy : The Definitive Edition, which could explain their silence.It is unknown who is working on the game (whether this is directly Rockstar or a third-party studio). It would appear that @GroveStGames is no longer involved with #GTATrilogy: The Definitive Edition, which could explain their silence. It is unknown who is working on the game (whether this is directly Rockstar or a third-party studio). https://t.co/CORQncfSFj

ShadowzHybrid⚖️ @Shadowz_Hybrid @NationalPepper Honestly been losing faith in rockstar the past couple of years. First they straight up said “we’re done working on Red Dead online and gunna focus on gta” now after months of waiting we get this, what a joke @NationalPepper Honestly been losing faith in rockstar the past couple of years. First they straight up said “we’re done working on Red Dead online and gunna focus on gta” now after months of waiting we get this, what a joke 😂

Ricardo_ @0000078931463_k



The GTA Trilogy DE has a new codebase path. Grove Street Games is no longer associated with this project.



!



#GTA Breaking news :The GTA Trilogy DE has a new codebase path. Grove Street Games is no longer associated with this project. #GTA Trilogy #GTA TrilogyDE Breaking news : The GTA Trilogy DE has a new codebase path. Grove Street Games is no longer associated with this project. 🔥🔥👀 !#GTA #GTATrilogy #GTATrilogyDE

There are rumors that Grove Street Games isn't working on the GTA Trilogy anymore, but no official source has commented on this information.

Needless to say, gamers aren't happy with the state of the title. Both critics and fans critically panned this remaster at launch; the latter was far more brutal in review-bombing it. Unfortunately, the game still remains far from perfect.

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointed

The GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointedThe GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 https://t.co/6yddPSUMs5 Rockstar honestly should just delist the GTA Trilogy "Definitive" Edition and just put the original versions back onto digital storefronts. I'm starting to think there's no saving this disaster of a "remaster." twitter.com/InfinityBesk/s… Rockstar honestly should just delist the GTA Trilogy "Definitive" Edition and just put the original versions back onto digital storefronts. I'm starting to think there's no saving this disaster of a "remaster." twitter.com/InfinityBesk/s…

Part of the fanbase's disappointment with the GTA Trilogy stems from the fact that the original games were removed from most retailers. That means new gamers were stuck with a buggy remaster instead of the old classics. Keep in mind that the title came out on November 11, 2021.

Some things have been fixed since the game's launch, but other glaring problems remain. There were even rumors that the planned GTA 4 remaster got canceled after this title failed to live up to expectations. One can only hope that more updates make the Rockstar offering better.

