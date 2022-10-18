How to download GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition new title update on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was released in 2021, consisting of remastered versions Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While it was well received, the trilogy had its fair share of bugs as well.

Rockstar Games has now released a new title update after almost eight months. In the past, the patches addressed many fixes to bugs and glitches. The game was riddled with various issues and would crash frequently.

This article will cover what's new in the title update, across the three games, and how to download it across all platforms.

Guide to install GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition's new title update across all platforms

Rockstar Games has just released a new title update, and the patch is now available for download for all three games in the Definitive Edition. It can be downloaded across all platforms where the games were released - Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Home for all games by the developer, the Rockstar Games Launcher will now show the update and the size for each game. We are listing down the pertinent information and steps to download the updates below.

Size variation as expected between PC and Consoles

For all players running the three games on PC, the download size is massive as the Rockstar Launcher just re-downloads all three games.

Here's the size of the title update for the trilogy on PC:

GTA San Andreas - 18.53GB

GTA Vice City - 8.96GB

GTA III - 4.23GB

On consoles, the size of the update is only between 400 MB and 500 MB on both the Xbox and the PlayStation. The update size on the Nintendo Switch is not known at the moment but will be revealed soon.

How to update GTA Trilogy on Rockstar Games Launcher (PC):

You must use the official Rockstar Games Launcher app on your PC. Look for the installed games under Settings > My Installed Games. Once you choose Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, there will be a notification and an option to install the update. The new update will download and get installed by itself.

How to update GTA Trilogy on Steam (PC):

Open the Steam app and head to Library. Next, head to the Installed Games list. Right-click on Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, and select Properties. Select Local Files in the Properties window. Select Verify integrity of game files option. Steam will begin the update process.

How to update GTA Trilogy on Epic Games Launcher (PC):

Open the Epic Games Launcher app. Go to the Navigation panel and click on the Settings option. Scroll down to the section labeled Manage Games. Find the Allow Auto-Updates option and click on the checkmark to keep it enabled. Finally, go to Library and click Update. This will start the download and installation process.

How to update GTA Trilogy on the PlayStation

Hover over the Trilogy in the Library. Then, press the Options button on your controller and select Check for Update from the side menu that opens. If the update is available, select Go To [Downloads]. This will begin updating the game.

How to update GTA Trilogy on the Switch

First, highlight GTA Trilogy among the games in your library. Press "+" or "-" to open the software version dialog box. Choose "Via the Internet." If the update is available, you can choose to install it. If it's not showing up, you can go to Settings > Auto-Update and turn it on. The update will download once it hits your region.

How to update GTA Trilogy on the Xbox

Select My Games & Apps from the right side of the screen. Scroll down and select Games. Select Grand Theft Auto Trilogy and choose Manage Game from the pop-up menu. Scroll down and select Updates. You can choose to install any available updates from this menu.

What's new with the update

Here are the two major changes that have been discovered since the update was applied, with other minor alterations mentioned below as well.

1) Motion Blur

Dylan @_Dyllie_ A update for GTA:The Trilogy DE has received an update! This update includes multiple things including motion blur! #GTA A update for GTA:The Trilogy DE has received an update! This update includes multiple things including motion blur! #GTA https://t.co/yiA1mTYmy8

All three games have received an option for Motion Blur to be activated, with the option now showing up under the Graphics settings.

2) New UI animation

Liam 🎃 @billsyliamgta



#GTATrilogyDE The Weapon Wheel UI appears to have a new animation. The Weapon Wheel UI appears to have a new animation.#GTATrilogyDE https://t.co/Sm5A7jdJe3

There is also a new UI animation when the weapon wheel is activated and closed. It's a minor tweak to the existing visuals.

3) Other updates noticed

Players are also reporting texture improvements. (Image via GTA Forums)

Some players have also reported updates to the overall textures, especially in San Andreas.

Official patch notes

Rockstar's official patch notes was released with the following statement:

[October 18, 2022] General - All Platforms, All Titles

Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms

No specific fixes to known glitches and bugs were mentioned, but Rockstar's latest update is expected to fix all the major issues encountered in the Definitive edition.

