What time will the GTA Online Summer Update come?

Both insiders and Rockstar Games have made significant disclosures about the upcoming GTA Online update. There is a lot to digest, with anticipated improvements, changes, new material, possible release dates, and more.

The upcoming summer DLC will most likely be made available on July 26, if leaks are to be believed. The precise release time and date have not yet been disclosed by Rockstar. It is GTA Online's biggest and most important event right now, and it has naturally grabbed every player's attention.

GTA Online summer update release time as per leaks

Rockstar rarely discloses the exact time of the release of a GTA Online content update. This could be due to a variety of factors, the most important of which is that the launch may not take place at the same time. Players on different devices may receive it at different times, but this can also happen between two players on the same platform.

Fans can, however, make some assumptions based on the regular pattern used for releasing content updates. New content updates arrive around the same time as the weekly ones. The only difference between weekly and daily content updates is the day of the week.

DLCs are typically released on Tuesdays, whereas weekly updates are released on Thursdays.

Nevertheless, it is assumed in this article that the upcoming update will go live at roughly the same time as the previous content update. The Contract DLC for GTA Online launches on all platforms at the times specified below, and the following DLC is also scheduled to be released in those timeframes:

2.00 AM (Los Angeles) - PST

3.00 AM (Mexico City) - MST

4.00 A.M. (Chicago) - CST

5.00 AM (New York) - EST

7.00 A.M. (Sao Paulo) - BRT

10.00 AM (Paris) - CEST

11.00 AM (London) - WEST

1.00 PM (Moscow) - EEST

3.30 PM (New Delhi) - IST

6.00 PM (Perth) - AWST

7.00 PM (Tokyo) - JST

9.00 PM (Sydney) - AEDT

10.00 PM (Wellington) - NZST

While it is highly unlikely that Rockstar will change the timings for this update, the above times are merely estimates and should be treated as such.

Release date rumors

Most GTA insiders are of the same opinion (Image via @TezFunz2, Twitter)

Tez2 and the majority of GTA insiders now agree that the latest DLC will be released on July 26. This is because the last event week, which began on July 7, was just extended once again, this time through July 26.

Earlier, when the weekly update was first revealed, it was supposed to last until July 18. Usually, such an unusual pattern for an event week happens just before a DLC is launched.

Additionally, July 19 was a Tuesday, the day of the week when content updates come out. This is why Tez2 was quick to assume that the next DLC will come out on that date. If the weekly update does not last the entire day July 26, the content update might launch on that very date. Quite conveniently, it is also a Tuesday.

As of now, July 26 has been accepted by the majority of fans and players as the definite release date of the upcoming summer update. However, it is up to Rockstar to decide on a date, and they have not disclosed this information yet.

