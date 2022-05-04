GTA San Andreas Multiplayer is still thriving in 2022

In a world where gamers have access to GTA Online and RP, it might seem strange to some that GTA San Andreas Multiplayer is thriving in 2022. After all, the latter multiplayer experience is based on a 2004 game with noticeably antiquated graphics and other missing features.

Despite that, one can still find thousands of players on these servers. Here is a succinct summary of what this article will cover:

There are multiple servers similar to GTA RP (often with roleplaying in mind)

It's especially popular in Russia

This game is easy to run on low-end computers

People are still nostalgic for it

GTA San Andreas Multiplayer is still up and alive, and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.

Why GTA San Andreas Multiplayer is still popular in 2022

There are many GTA San Andreas Multiplayer servers out there, often with their own advantages and disadvantages. Of course, any curious player looking to play on one of these servers needs to download the SA-MP mod:

SA-MP 0.37

GTA San Andreas Multiplayer is sometimes referred to as GTA SA-MP (or SA:MP). Regardless of which term the player prefers, it's worth looking at why this mod is popular to use.

The above video showcases a few servers' many unique traits, such as:

New arcade games that weren't present in the original game

A car crusher

New missions

New heists

All of which takes place on San Andreas's iconic map.

Various GTA SA-MP servers

An example of various servers (Image via gs4u.net)

GTA San Andreas Multiplayer is similar to GTA RP in that there are many various servers for players to use. However, one noticeable difference lies in which countries predominantly play this game.

Looking at the image above, it's quite clear that Russian players love this mod, as they take up most of the slots and have higher server populations.

Arizona RP is the most popular one, as it often goes up to its max count of 1,000 players. Using other websites like Game-State.com shows other popular servers, many of which are derivatives of Arizona RP.

An example of a huge server site being in Russian (Image via Arizona RP)

Some of these servers also look very well-done on their personal websites. The above example comes from Arizona RP, which looks nice, even if it's not in English. That said, there are various English-based servers with a few hundred players on them, but the game is far more prevalent in Russia.

San Andreas at its core

It's a classic game, but in a multiplayer format (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans of GTA San Andreas love the game for various reasons. Anybody nostalgic for it will likely enjoy these multiplayer servers as they control quite similarly to the original game. Similarly, this also means that one doesn't need a good computer to run it.

Many cheap laptops could feasibly run this game, making it a good low-budget alternative to modern Grand Theft Auto multiplayer games. Due to several reasons, GTA San Andreas Multiplayer will likely continue to thrive in 2022 and beyond.

