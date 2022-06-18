GTA San Andreas alternate walkthrough for Wrong Side of the Tracks

GTA games from the 3D Universe are notorious for being quite difficult at times, especially when compared to the franchise's newer titles. The games would initially entice players with a few simple and addictive mechanics, only to hit them with a nasty difficulty spike.

However, getting past such obstacles was part of the fun, and one of the main reasons why the games are so fondly remembered. One such mission that occurs quite early on in GTA San Andreas is Wrong Side of the Tracks, where players have to "follow the damn train."

Obviously, this proved to be easier said than done, which is why this article suggests alternative ways to complete the mission.

How to complete Wrong Side of the Tracks in GTA San Andreas: Alternate methods

The most common method

The simplest and easiest way to finish the mission is to do what the game expects the players to do: stay on the tracks. GTA San Andreas players need to be riding the motorbike along the train in the right position for this to be effective. The sweet spot is the outer side of the steel rail, on the right side of the track.

Riding through the center or along the left side of the steel rail doesn't seem to work as effectively. Hence, players must try to be aligned to the right side of the tracks in order for Big Smoke to finish off the Vagos in time.

Jumping aboard the train

Players can get above the tunnel through these roads on the right (Image via GTA Series Videos, YouTube)

Now, this method isn't all that unique, but there are multiple ways to do this in GTA San Andreas. Players can hop onto the train on foot or with a vehicle. They also have the freedom to choose where to jump off from, and this can be either quite easy or too difficult. Here's the easiest way to get on the train:

Get ahead of the train and arrive at the first bridge.

Ride along the left arch of the bridge, which leads to a one-storey building beside the tracks.

Wait for the train to arrive and hop aboard.

There's another uncommon location from where CJ can attempt to jump onto the moving train. To do this, players must get to the road just above the tunnel entrance (Las Colinas). There's an alley on the left of the tunnel's mouth that can be used to access this location. However, the jump can only be attempted on foot.

Furthermore, there's another point outside Los Santos which is just as easy to get to. After going through the first tunnel, players are forced into taking a detour. This leads to an off-road track which can be followed to arrive at a point just above the second tunnel. Players can jump onto the train from this location as well.

Killing the driver

Shooting the train driver is yet another simple and anticlimactic way to end this mission early. Players must simply get ahead of the train, pull out their sniper rifle (preferably), and shoot the train driver. This halts the train, and CJ now has all the time in the world to shoot down the Vagos standing on its roof.

This method isn't as well-known as the previously mentioned ones, but it's inarguably the easiest one. This is mainly due to the fact that this particular mission is timed, giving CJ only a short window of opportunity to kill the Vagos before they escape.

