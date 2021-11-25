GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Reddit post shows the absurdity of NPC AI

A recent GTA Reddit post showcases how absurd video game logic can be in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

The GTA series is no stranger to silly NPC AI. Even some of the most recent games in the series aren't entirely realistic. The GTA Trilogy is a weird example, as it's a remaster of old games with modern touch-ups.

One thing that hasn't changed too much is the in-game NPC AI. In this case, it's exemplified in the following GTA Reddit post regarding Ryder in GTA San Andreas.

Reddit post shows a hilarious NPC AI glitch in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

It's an example of how friendly NPCs are programmed to follow CJ in GTA San Andreas. If the player is in a vehicle, that NPC will try to get into it. As per the above Reddit post, one can manipulate this AI to make them do something that would seem crazy to an average person.

Many Redditors found it pretty funny seeing Ryder running with a bat in hand through the streets of Los Santos. A few of them even talked about how they did it with other NPCs in the game.

As long as the NPC is programmed to follow the player, the 'glitch' can be replicated in a similar manner. If one wished to drive circles around them, they can. The AI in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is rather rudimentary, especially when compared to recent iterations of the franchise , like GTA Online.

However, it's not a problem that is exclusive to GTA San Andreas, either.

Weird NPC AI in other GTA games

The above video is an excellent example of how even GTA 5 and GTA Online have ridiculous AI. Many players who have played the game in recent years can easily remember some moments when it seems like an NPC crashes their vehicles into the player for no reason.

It isn't even realistic in some instances. At 0:38, the NPC makes a left turn solely to crash into the player, despite there being no genuine reason for attempting the turn.

Of course, the oldwe games also shared similar problems, although for different tasks. NPCs don't try to crash into Tommy Vercetti purposefully, but their chosen path is still atrocious. If players know what they're doing, similar feats can be replicated.

Silly video game logic is funny to exploit for some players. For example, some players, like the previously mentioned Reddit post, try to look for these things because they're easy to do. It's not as if the player has to change GTA San Andreas's code to make it work.

It is the same game where CJ can get 'Wasted' after going on a 6-star massacre but respawn from a hospital with no serious injuries. Video games aren't meant to be taken too seriously, after all.

