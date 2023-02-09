GTA San Andreas fans reimagine the game as a 90s movie using AI

One interesting trend that some gamers partook in was reimagining GTA San Andreas as a 90s movie with the help of AI. For those who don't know, AI programs have become advanced enough to create believable photos without a person needing skill to draw or model anything.

Using AI to incorporate a series of images and some fitting music is enough to create a decent trailer. GTA San Andreas canonly took place in 1992, which is why this decade is often focused on for this trend, although it should be noted that there are videos that focus on a different time period.

Fans use AI to reimagine GTA San Andreas as a 90s film

The first 90s film teaser made with the help of AI to look at is the one by TeaserPlay. This trailer had nearly 800,000 views by the time this article was written. TeaserPlay states the following in the description of the video:

"We imagined it with the help of ai and came up with this result, we hope you enjoy."

The user doesn't state which AI was used. Nonetheless, viewers are treated to seeing some familiar sights, such as:

Some members of the Grove Street Families

Some Ballas

Ryder, Big Smoke, Sweet, and CJ in individual shots

The Wrong Side of the Tracks mission

Officer Tenpenny and Officer Pulaski, along with some police vehicles, in separate shots

TeaserPlay stated that this would have been the cast of this GTA San Andreas mockup:

Jamie Foxx as Carl Johnson

Easy E as Ryder

Ice Cube as Sweet

Samuel L Jackson as Officer Tenpenny

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Eddie Pulaski

Faizon Love as Big Smoke

Interestingly, there are other 90s-inspired GTA San Andreas trailers made by other users with AI.

Other examples of GTA San Andreas being recreated into a 90s film

This video was made with the Midjourney AI. It features a completely different collection of recreated images compared to the previous example of this interesting trend. Like before, fans can see the main cast of the Grove Street Families and Officer Tenpenny as if they were real people.

Some other characters highlighted in this AI-made 90s action film include:

Cesar

Truth

San Fierro Rifa NPCs

Mike Toreno

Salvatore Leone

T-Bone Mendez

Kent Paul

Jizzy B.

Varrios Los Aztecas NPCs

Jethro

Los Vagos NPCs

Zero

Ken Rosenberg

Kendl

Madd Dogg

Catalina

Officer Hernandez

Old Reece

OG Loc

Maccer

Denise

Guppy

It's pretty cool to look at, but there are even more fan-made trailers of this nature made in 2023.

A different fan also used Midjourney AI to imagine GTA San Andreas as a 90s Gangster film. This time, a VHS filter is applied to the quality to make the video more reminiscent of the actual time period. There is even a part II made by the same user shown below.

Part II also has that nostalgic VHS filter, along with showing more of the beloved GTA San Andreas cast as if real actors played them. Three different YouTubers made all of the fan-made trailers featured in this article with the help of AI.

There are other examples of this trend on YouTube, but readers should get the idea by now.

