Fanmade Unreal Engine 5 trailers look way better than what fans got with the GTA Trilogy

YouTuber TeaserPlay has created a few stunning Unreal Engine 5 trailers featuring classic titles from the GTA Trilogy. Before diving into the main portion of the article, it is worth looking at a few disclaimers:

Unreal Engine 5 is obviously going to look better than Unreal Engine 4

These trailers only focus on a few locations rather than the whole game

That said, these reasons shouldn't excuse the poor graphical quality of Grove Street Games' GTA Trilogy. The remaster's graphics are simply not up to standard when compared to other modern games using Unreal Engine 4.

Ergo, it's easy to see why these fanmade trailers have gotten a fair amount of traction lately.

Comparing the fanmade Unreal Engine 5 trailers to the GTA Trilogy

GTA III

The first fanmade trailer by TeaserPlay worth looking at is a comparison between the different versions of Grand Theft Auto III. Gamers shouldn't expect the original to look too good, considering it's a product of its time, but comparing the GTA Trilogy version to the fanmade trailer presents a glaring disparity.

Gamers shouldn't expect the GTA Trilogy to look as realistic thanks to being on a weaker engine, but it could still look a lot better than its current stage. It's a common motif that players will notice with all of these trailers, which is one of many examples of why they were disappointed with this remaster.

This comparison is between a 2021 game and a 2022 fanmade trailer. One would hope that the differences wouldn't be this significant. On a minor note, there are a few problems with the fanmade trailer, such as some parts being too unrealistically bright. However, it's made by a fan, and the positives of its graphics still outweigh the negatives in this instance.

GTA Vice City

It's a similar tale with the Vice City version from the GTA Trilogy and TeaserPlay's Unreal Engine 5 version. These types of trailers are what many old-school Grand Theft Auto fans imagined what the GTA Trilogy would look like, yet they instead got slightly touched-up versions of the original releases.

The critically panned remaster feels empty, whereas the fanmade trailer adds some minor objects and additional particle effects to make the environment feel more alive. For example, the classic alleyway players spawn at the start of the game looks noticeably different between the fanmade and official versions.

The Definitive Edition merely has some generic buildings in front of the player, whereas the fanmade version has some personalized Travis Electronics and Paradise boards on the front. A touch-up like that makes the environment feel much more interesting to look at, especially since some of the other shots also do something similar.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

The final Unreal Engine 5 fanmade trailer worth looking at is related to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. It doesn't include a comparison like the previous trailers, and it also showcases some great renders from Hossein Diba as a proof of concept. This formed the basis of TeaserPlay's first trailer, and it still looks stunning months later.

Unsurprisingly, many YouTubers commented about how this is what the GTA Trilogy should have looked like. The remaster's graphics were considerably outdated for a 2021 release, so it's not surprising that fans feel disgruntled.

Similarly, many hope that a high-definition mod similar to this trailer would come out soon.

