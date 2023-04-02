GTA San Andreas mod lets players experience WWE WrestleMania by adding Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, & more

In recent years, the world of GTA has seen an exponential rise in the popularity of mods, allowing gamers to customize their favorite games in unique ways. One that has recently caught the attention of gamers worldwide is the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mod which lets players experience WWE WrestleMania by adding famous wrestlers like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and many others to the game.

Wrestlemania 33 v2 mod for GTA San Andreas: Brief overview

The Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mod titled "WrestleMania 33 v2" is an ambitious project that allows players to experience the thrill of WWE WrestleMania in the game. Created by modder "Xtreme Gamer 26", this mod is a complete overhaul of the game that introduces new characters, arenas, moves, and other features to the game.

With over 10,000 downloads, the WWE-themed mod features a wide range of WWE Superstars, including Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, John Cena, The Undertaker, and many others. Each one is given their unique entrance music and signature moves that have been recreated to perfection.

The mod takes place at the Las Venturas Banditas Stadium and introduces new arenas and stages, including the iconic WrestleMania stage, to provide players with a complete WWE experience.

Players can also see famous announcers Michael Cole and Jerry "The King" Lawler commentating at ringside. The mod also introduces new gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to perform real-life wrestling moves and finishers in the game.

More important information about the mod

To install the mod, players are required to install Cleo 4 and then use Spark or IMG tool to import files from the "models/to gta3.img" and "models/to gta_int.img" folders to "gta3.img" and "gta_int.img," respectively.

The installation process can be tricky, and there are known bugs in the mod. For example, the game may crash while playing, some peds in the crowd may not disappear, and there may be missing textures. The modder acknowledges these and suggests some possible solutions such as deleting the "streammemfix2.2_test1.asi file," installing the mod again, or installing the game again and using only this mod.

The modder has also released updates to fix some of the bugs and add new features. The updated v2 includes added crowds with animation, commentary, commentators, more backstage items, backstage wrestlers, barricades, and some new textures to the ring and fence. Despite the updates, the mod may still crash during gameplay.

