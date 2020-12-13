Create
GTA San Andreas PC, Xbox, and PS4 cheat codes: PDF download link

GTA San Andreas has numerous cheat codes that players can use to have a little fun (Image via Rockstar)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
GTA San Andreas is considered one of the best games from the iconic Grand Theft Auto series. The narrative of the game follows Carl Johnson, aka CJ, after his return to Grove Street.

Like its predecessors, GTA San Andreas has numerous cheats that players can use to have a little fun and enhance their gaming experience.

This article provides PDF download links to GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC, Xbox, and PS4.

GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC, Xbox, and PS4: PDF download link

PC Cheat Codes PDF file: Click here

Xbox Cheat Codes PDF file: Click here

PS4 Cheat Codes PDF file: Click here

Here are some of the cheat codes:

Health, Armor, and Money

  • PS4: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
  • PC: HESOYAM
  • XBOX: RT, RB(BLACK), LT, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Infinite Ammo

  • PS4: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1
  • PC: FULLCLIP
  • XBOX: LT, RT, X, RT, LEFT, RB(BLACK), RT, LEFT, X, DOWN, LT, LT

Infinite Health

  • PS4: DOWN, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, TRIANGLE
  • PC: BAGUVIX
  • XBOX: DOWN, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, Y

Spawn Jetpack

  • PS4: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT
  • PC: ROCKETMAN
  • XBOX: Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right

Spawn Rhino Tank

  • PS4: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
  • PC: IWPRTON
  • XBOX: B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB, RT, Y, B, Y

Published 13 Dec 2020, 14:30 IST
