The huge success of GTA San Andreas is what made Rockstar Games the company it is today. The game was launched in 2004 and gamers still love playing the game out of nostalgia.

The story of Carl CJ Johnson has been something that has resonated with players through the years. Players still remember the iconic dialogues and missions from GTA San Andreas even today.

The game has been a part of many platforms over the years and as of today, the game can even be found on portable devices, making it even more popular.

GTA San Andreas Platforms: Which devices can run the game in August 2021

GTA San Andreas was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. The game was released on 26th October 2004 on the PS2.

GTA San Andreas is the seventh game in the Grand Theft Auto series. The sequel to GTA Vice City, San Andreas was the best selling game of the year in 2004. It is also the best selling PS2 game of all time.

San Andreas sold 2.06 million units during the first six days of its release in USA. The game sold 5.1 million copies in 2004. By March 2005, GTA San Andreas had sold over 12 million copies for the PS2 alone.

The Guinness World Records stated that GTA San Andreas was the most successful game on the PS2 because it sold 17.33 million copies. In 2011, it was reported that GTA San Andreas had sold 27.5 million copies on all platforms around the world.

GTA San Andreas was later ported to many different devices. The Steam version of GTA San Andreas was released in January 2008. GTA San Andreas has received quite a few updates on Steam since its launch.

GTA San Andreas was ported to many devices after its release and it was launched on the Xbox 360 as an emulated port in 2008. The game was removed from the Xbox Live Marketplace and released with a port of the mobile version on 26th October 2014, the game's 10th anniversary.

The PS3 version was released on December 2012 as an emulated version of the PS2 Classic edition.

The mobile version of GTA San Andreas was ported for iOS devices and released on 12th December 2013. The Android version of GTA San Andreas was soon released on the 19th of December 2013.

Windows phone devices released the game on 27th January 2014 and the Fire OS version was released on 15th May 2014.

The Verdict

GTA San Andreas is available on the PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, PC and Mobile. Players can still play the game on these devices and enjoy the amazing story that the community still credits GTA San Andreas for.

