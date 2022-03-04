Video of Orchestra in Kazakhstan playing GTA San Andreas theme goes viral

GTA San Andreas was first released in October 2004, instantly becoming a major hit with fans everywhere loving it. With the recent release of the trilogy's Definitive Edition in the month of November 2021, gamers have a renewed interest in the iconic game. San Andreas has always been a fan favorite with most people considering it to be the best game of the series, keeping all aspects in mind.

Interestingly, an orchestra in Kazakhstan recently surprised listeners by playing GTA San Andreas' iconic theme song. Gamers all over the world were quick to hunt down the short clip and eagerly post it all over social media.

Orchestra in Kazakhstan plays iconic GTA San Andreas Theme

Despite the video being a short clip lasting only 21 seconds, the nostalgic theme has made players across the gaming community to take a trip down memory lane. Although the clip was first released on TikTok by user 'navernoerina', it was later posted on the GTA subreddit by Redditor u/waterproof77. Even the original TikTok clip garnered a large number of views and likes within a few hours.

About the San Andreas Theme Song

The original soundtrack was composed by Michael Hunter, a Scottish music composer from Glasgow. Furthermore, Hunter is also credited with creating the theme song for GTA 4.

The San Andreas theme song is an iconic encapsulation of video games in the early 2000s, with the song's vibe truly resonating with the addictive experience that is GTA San Andreas.

Interestingly, the voice actor of San Andreas' protagonist CJ, Young Maylay, also made a rap cover over the instrumental track and it is definitely worth a listen.

L'Orchestra Cinematique Version

Speaking of orchestral covers, L'Orchestra Cinematique also has a brand new cover for the original Grand Theft Auto San Andreas soundtrack composed by Michael Hunter. According to the trio, they are a:

"London based classically-trained trio specialising in EPIC music versions."

With the trio extremely active on social media and good at keeping up with modern trends, the band regularly comes out with amazing renditions of popular tracks, with their orchestral version of the San Andreas soundtrack being released recently.

L'Orchestra Cinematique @LOrchestraCine



Well this was a fun one to put together! Head over to YouTube to listen to this one:



As always, drop us a comment, tell us what you think, request a track or even just say hello!



The track is part of their Retro Gaming album and features many fan favorites like Doom, Halo, Mortal Kombat, Mario, and Sonic among others.

