GTA San Andreas vs GTA 3: Which remastered Trilogy game has turned out better?

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition was probably the most anticipated game of the year. The game was the primary reason for many fans buying the trilogy, but the other two games are very much up to par. Many players want to know which is the better game in the GTA Trilogy, between GTA San Andreas and GTA 3.

Revolutionary when it was released, GTA 3 is quite iconic for being the first 3D game in the trilogy. At that time, players were astonished to experience 3D gaming and many wanted to see what it would look like with its graphics maxed out.

This article breaks down which game between GTA San Andreas and GTA 3 has turned out better in the definitive edition of the game.

Which game's definitive edition has turned out better: GTA San Andreas or GTA 3

GTA San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3 just came out with definitive versions as a celebration of the 20-year anniversary of GTA 3. None of Rockstar's success from the GTA series would be possible without GTA 3.

GTA 3's innovative 3D graphics were a game changer for Rockstar Games and have made the company what it is today. Perfecting their craft with GTA San Andreas, the game was very well received by fans when it was released in 2004, selling over 27.5 million copies within the first 10 years of its release.

From the original trilogy, GTA San Andreas was definitely the most successful game. That being said, the remaster of San Andreas was something fans anticipated the most. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is considered to be much better than GTA 3 as players can enjoy one of the best storylines in the entire series. While both games have many bugs and glitches, fans definitely love how the remaster of GTA San Andreas looks. In addition to this, San Andreas' larger pool of main missions as well as side missions allow for longer playtime for players to bask in the remastered glory.

The Definitive Editions were made to give all the games a complete graphical touch up where the games look like they were made in 2021. While Rockstar Games has successfully achieved that, fans have started admiring GTA San Andreas much more. With everything said and done, according to many players GTA San Andreas is the better game among the two.

