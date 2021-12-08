Why was CJ framed in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas players may wonder why CJ was framed at the beginning of the game.

After the passing of his brother in 1987, CJ left Los Santos for Liberty City. He returned five years later after yet another family tragedy. CJ arrives in Los Santos to bury his mother, yet he doesn’t make it very far. C.R.A.S.H. was eagerly waiting for him the entire time.

CJ is framed for a murder he didn’t commit, thanks to the efforts of Frank Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski. GTA San Andreas players might be wondering how they were able to find CJ. This speculative article will take a look at some very possible explanations.

Here is why CJ was framed in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas starts with CJ at the airport, as he's about to head back home. Unfortunately for him, C.R.A.S.H. is waiting on the wayside. Players may wonder how and why Tenpenny went after CJ specifically.

Tenpenny wanted CJ to do his dirty work

Tenpenny and CJ seem to already know each other on a first name basis. This implies that the two met before the events of GTA San Andreas. By the time CJ returns, Tenpenny already has plans for him. He sees the Grove Street member as nothing more than an unwilling pawn.

While CJ was at the airport, Tenpenny orchestrated the murder of a fellow police officer. Ralph Pendelbury tried to uncover the crimes of both Tenpenny and Pulaski. This forces Tenpenny to get rid of him, which can be seen in the GTA San Andreas introduction movie.

Shortly afterwards, C.R.A.S.H. kidnaps CJ and gives him an ultimatum. Either CJ does their dirty work for them, or he will be framed for the murder of Pendelbury. This is what basically kickstarts the plot for GTA San Andreas. It's possible that Tenpenny knew CJ would arrive, so he premeditated the murder.

Speculation on how they found CJ

Tenpenny obviously knew where to find CJ, which seemed rather suspicious. GTA San Andreas players may wonder how that came to be. Keep in mind this is purely speculative, but it does have some basis in reality.

The Grove Street Families were expecting CJ to return home. Players already know that Big Smoke is secretly working with Tenpenny. It's possible that he told him when CJ would arrive in Los Santos.

In the end, Tenpenny needed a foot solider to obey his orders. CJ had no choice but to accept, since he would've been sent to prison otherwise.

