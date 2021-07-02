5 GTA deaths that heavily impacted storylines

Sometimes the death of a minor GTA character can result in severe ramifications for the entire storyline.

The loss of someone's life can be a crucial motivation for characters. Perhaps a friend or family member wants revenge.

It could set off a chain reaction that GTA players will feel all the way to the end of the game. Carl Johnson, Niko Bellic and the GTA 5 protagonists know exactly how this feels.

These GTA deaths go beyond simply killing a major antagonist and ending that particular string of missions. Instead, these events are what start new storylines. It can also be an emotionally startling experience - sometimes the GTA players don't realize what they've gotten themselves into.

Five impactful storyline deaths in the GTA series

#5 - Beverly Johnson

The untimely death of CJ's mother is what ultimately brings him back to Los Santos. Not much is known about Beverly, beyond the fact she raised the entire Johnson family in Grove Street.

However, she serves an important role - she unwittingly kickstarts the entire plot to GTA San Andreas.

C.R.A.S.H. members Frank Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski ordered the death of Sweet, a powerful Grove Street gangster. They sent two Ballas in a Green Sabre to perform a drive-by at the Johnson House.

Sweet was not present, which led to his survival. His mother, however, was not as fortunate.

Through an uneasy relationship built on broken trust, CJ and Sweet work together to bring the killers to justice. Had it not been for her death, it's likely CJ would have remained in Liberty City.

#4 - Ralph Pendelbury

Frank Tenpenny bears striking similarities with Denzel Washington's character in the movie Training Day. They are both corrupt officers who try to convince the younger generation that doing the right thing sometimes means doing it wrong.

As a man with a moral code, Ralph Pendelbury wanted nothing to do with Tenpenny. Before he could be turned over as a state witness, however, Pendelbury was caught by C.R.A.S.H. - Tenpenny forced new recruit Jimmy Hernandez to finish him off.

These GTA events transpire before the beginning of San Andreas, but can be seen in the short film The Introduction. Tenpenny used Pendelbury's death to frame CJ for the murder, despite the latter having just arrived at the airport.

This is what forces CJ to perform dirty jobs for C.R.A.S.H.

#3 - Brad Snider

Despite a botched robbery in Ludendorff, Trevor Philips managed to barely escape with his life. For several years, he thought his accomplice Brad Snider was serving jail time while Michael Townley was buried in the ground.

It turns out it was the other way around - Brad was dead the entire time.

Michael changed his name from Townley to De Santa and began a new life in Los Santos. However, Trevor eventually figures out he's alive after he recognizes his signature tactics in a jewel heist.

While they work together in a tense alliance, Trevor remains suspicious.

Eventually, he goes to Michael's old burial spot, where he finds Brad's decomposed body. It turns out all those letters in jail were written by an FIB agent with Trevor realizing Michael set him up several years ago.

Their relationship is strained until the end of GTA 5, should the player choose the canon ending.

#2 - Lenny Petrovic

Mikhail Faustin was an explosive powder keg ready to go off at a moment's notice. In a drug-induced state of paranoia, he believes Lenny Petrovic is conspiring with the cops. Mikhail orders Niko to carry out a hit on Lenny.

Niko does kill Lenny, but it also leads to disastrous results. Lenny was the son of a very powerful figure, Kenny Petrovic and to avoid his bloodthirsty wrath, Dimitri Rascalov betrays his best friend Mikhail.

He told Niko if he wants to stay alive, he needs to make sure Mikhail is dead.

It can be argued Mikhail was the last thread of sanity that Dimitri hung on to. After his death, Dimitri goes off the rails and tries to get Niko killed several times. Mikhail even warned Niko beforehand what would happen after he dies.

#1 - Vladimir Glebov

Vlad deserved to die his undignified death. He was a brutish thug who bullied everyone around him. GTA players are unlikely to shed tears when Niko shoots him dead for taking advantage of his cousin Roman.

However, his death will result in retaliation, as Vlad warns just before his brains are blown out. After all, Vlad has powerful connections with the Russian Mafiya. Niko and Roman were eventually kidnapped and forced to work for Mikhail Faustin and Dimitri Rascalov.

This sets into motion the rest of the plot for GTA 4.

None of this would've happened if Vlad was still alive. However, it's not like Niko will take it lying down. Vlad was a dead man walking, no matter how dangerous the Russian Mafiya is.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

