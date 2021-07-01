Top 5 underrated GTA antagonists

The GTA series has no shortage of memorable and good antagonists, but that also means that some of these villains are bound to be remembered less than others.

Different GTA games have varying themes. Usually, antagonists serve as obstacles to the main protagonist's journey. This means that some antagonists have a slightly different role in the grand scheme of things. In the case of this article, it's the less-talked-about villains that will get some of the limelight here.

Their reputation also tends to be discussed far less frequently compared to the usual popular villains. This is partly because either they come from the less popular GTA games, or they're overshadowed by a more notable antagonist within their game.

Five of the most underrated antagonists in the GTA series

5) Wu Lee (GTA Chinatown Wars)

Wu Lee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Wu Lee is ultimately a power-hungry criminal who won't stop at anything to get what he wants. Even killing his own family members isn't out of the question for Wu Lee. It's a bit extreme to get a ceremonial sword, but it did symbolize a transfer of powers within the Triads.

Other than that, Wu Lee also serves as a surprise villain of sorts within the GTA series. However, players don't have a reason to suspect he's the main antagonist of the game, as he is related to the protagonist and appears to care about him initially.

4) Mikhail Faustin (GTA 4)

Something fits a person as crazy as Mikhail Faustin, perfectly predicting that Dimitri will betray Niko. As far Mikhail's character goes, he seems pretty insane (even debuts in a scene shooting one of his own goons in the head, killing him).

He's a minor antagonist in the grand scheme of things, best known for his rash and violent outbursts. So it's not surprising that Dimitri would betray him, but it is rather cold that a supposed best friend would still do something like that.

3) Vincenzo Cilli (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Vincenzo Cilli (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vincenzo isn't the most pleasant guy to be around, but he's not completely in the wrong, either. He has some valid concerns about being passed over within the Leone Family in favor of Toni Cipriani, especially since they dislike one another.

Speaking of Toni, Vincenzo is the perfect foil for him in Liberty City Stories. While Toni respects his mother and will do anything for her, Vincenzo is noticeably less respectful. Likewise wise, their roles in the story are complete opposites.

While there are two more important antagonists in the game, Vincenzo has far more screentime than both of them.

2) Catalina (GTA 3)

Catalina, as she shows up in GTA 3 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although being the sole female main antagonist is pretty neat, Catalina's character makes her stand out. She's ruthless and psychotic, even by GTA antagonist standards. Her psychotic nature is fleshed out even more in GTA San Andreas, although her role as an antagonist is solely in GTA 3.

In the latter game, she betrays Claude during a bank heist in its opening cutscene. As far as antagonists go, she serves her purpose. Claude wishes to get revenge on her, which can be said about some other main antagonists within the series.

1) Sgt. Jerry Martinez (GTA Vice City Stories)

Sgt. Jerry Martinez, as he appears in GTA Vice City Stories (Image via GTA Wiki)

In some ways, Jerry Martinez is a more jovial version of Officer Tenpenny. Both abuse their positions of authority, particularly to a vulnerable protagonist's detriment. Likewise, both characters are consumed by their vices, but that doesn't mean Jerry is just a carbon copy of another famous antagonist.

In Jerry's case, he's more vulnerable as Victor manages to fight back against him a lot earlier compared to CJ and Tenpenny. Jerry also works with the Mendez Brothers (who are also underrated antagonists in their own right) and manages to kill Victor's girlfriend, Louise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

