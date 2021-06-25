5 most terrific women from the GTA series

While women have been criminally subservient and misrepresented in the GTA series, there are some femme fatales worth gushing about in the series.

Take Denise for instance. Sure, she can be a bit annoying at times but she never lets misogynistic jerks like Trevor treat her like a mere object of pleasure, and she isn't afraid of showing those tough, virile men their place either.

This article talks about 5 of the most terrific women featured in the GTA series.

Note: This article reflects the author's thoughts

5 most badass women from the GTA series

#5 Tracey De Santa – GTA 5

Now that I'm almost famous and have stalkers and shit, this psycho-over-protective-dad routine is finally starting to pay dividends! Love you, Pop.

There is no denying the fact that Tracey is a stereotypical dumb blonde who will throw a tantrum every time daddy doesn't give her what she wants. She fills the role of a naive, artless, spoiled and dimwitted girl in more ways than one.

That, however, does not mean she is a bad character. Quite the opposite really. The GTA series is known for its diversity and that's exactly what a character like Tracey brings to the game.

She may not be a fan-favourite, given the trope she fills is basically used for comedic purposes, but her frequent tantrums and sheep-like nature are nothing if not amusing. It brings comic relief to otherwise heavy scenes and allows players some respite from the chaos of the streets.

#4 Amanda De Santa

"You are nothing but a murdering, cheating, hypocrite! Thank you, Michael, whatever the fuck our fake last name is. You have ruined my serenity yet again. My yoga is fucked!"

Compared to most women featured in the GTA series, Amanda is a fairly fleshed out character with a solid personality. Before marrying Michael, she was a stripper and possibly a prostitute, if one is to trust Trevor.

Unlike most obnoxious characters featured in the game, Amanda neither wants to be famous nor bathe in dollars (though she is bathing in dollars). Her only dream is to be able to teach yoga and tennis to the homeless, the two things she is most passionate about. Too bad she is an addict and a kleptomaniac, but at least she never gives up.

#3 Mercedes Cortez

“It's so difficult having a rich and powerful father."

Contrary to what the series may have one believe, women are not too "innocent" to engage in the affairs of the underworld and Mercedes Cortez does one heck of a job of proving just that.

Mercedes is a self-reliant, confident woman who is not ashamed of her promiscuity. In GTA Vice City, Mercedes does porn at Tommy Vercetti's studio and is respected for her fiery, irresistible charm.

#2 Ling Shan

“I could teach you a thing or two, Huang Lee.”

The world has had enough of self-assured men telling women they aren't made for the chaos of war. Now it needs women like Ling Shan who teach men the art of war.

Strong, confident and self-reliant, Ling Shan is one of the most powerful women featured in the GTA series. She teaches Huang, the protagonist of Chinatown Wars, how to wield weapons, a testament to her prowess.

It's a pity that she was killed off so soon and in such an unceremonious manner. It really goes to show how badly the series needs to change its attitude towards the representation of women.

#1 Elizabeta Torres

“Being tough in a man's world... I guess I wasn't so tough, huh?”

Elizabeta Torres was one badass woman. Unlike most women featured in the GTA series, Elizabeta is extremely tough and knows how to rely on herself. Moreover, she is also a successful drug dealer, based in the South Bohan area of Liberty City.

