5 forgettable characters in GTA 3

While GTA 3 is a historical monument to the video game industry, some of its characters are forgotten for one reason or another.

That's not to say there aren't recognizable characters in GTA 3. Claude is a legendary figure without any speaking lines. Misty is the mascot for the entire game despite her limited role. Asuka is a fan-favorite even in her untimely death.

Whenever a character lacks screentime, it's easy to forget them. Given the basic storyline of GTA 3, Rockstar didn't go out of their way to fully develop their cast like they would in later entries. As a result, some players might not even remember these character's names, let alone their storyline importance.

Five mostly forgotten characters in GTA 3

5) Mickey Hamfists

Mickey Hamfists is a simple brute who relies on brawns over brains. In GTA 3, Mickey serves as a bouncer for a local sex club. His role is reduced to background appearances in cut-scenes, with only one recorded line of dialog in the entire game.

Most GTA players wouldn't even remember his name was Mickey, let alone Mickey Hamfists. He does show up in some of the earliest missions in the game. However, he barely contributes to the narrative beyond handing Claude a letter.

4) Carl

Marty Chonks is a cut-throat businessman who fixes his financial troubles through gruesome methods. As a factory owner, he turns people into dog food: these include a bank manager, a bunch of robbers and his wife. Unfortunately for Marty, his wife's lover gets the drop on him.

Carl already knows Marty set up a trap during a meeting, so he brings a shotgun. He tells Marty he's taking over the business right as he shoots him dead. GTA players can take Carl out to retrieve his powerful shotgun.

Since Carl only shows up for a single mission, it's easy to forget his role in the game. His storyline impact is minimal at best.

3) Miguel

Despite his prominent role as a major antagonist, Miguel isn't nearly as important as Catalina. One of the main leaders of the Colombian cartel, Miguel should command a dangerous presence. However, all he gets is a few cut-scenes before he is betrayed by Catalina.

Miguel is then set to be brutally tortured at the hands of Asuka Kasen, who mistakenly believes he was responsible for the death of her brother Kenji. In reality, Claude was the one who did the deed.

By the time Miguel was killed off-screen by Catalina (along with Asuka), he barely contributed to anything memorable. Compared to other right-hand men like Eddie Pulaski, Miguel is a complete afterthought.

2) Sam Houser

Not many GTA players may realize the president of Rockstar Games makes an appearance in his own games. Sam Houser is the director and producer of GTA 3, alongside his brother Dan.

He made a cameo appearance as the Ammu-Nation clerk in GTA 3 (and Vice City). Sam Houser always wears his trademark Rockstar sweater, which makes him identifiable. No other random pedestrian uses his model outside the store.

Whenever a GTA player stocks up on powerful weapons, they might not be aware of Sam Houser's presence. More than likely, they would just assume him to be the average clerk without any special qualities.

1) Curtly

There are two beta characters in GTA 3 that never made it past the cutting room floor: Darkel and Curtly. While the former has a detailed character model and a few beta missions, the latter isn't so lucky. Barely anything is known about the mysterious Curtly beyond his name.

He was voiced by Curtis L. McClarin. At some point during the developmental stages of GTA 3, Curtly was removed from the game. There is nothing in the in-game files to suggest anything else from the character.

As a result, there is nothing to go off of with Curtly, which is why discussions are limited. There is another similarly-named GTA 3 character known as Curly Bob. However, it's highly unlikely Curtly was meant to be the same person, considering both of them are voiced by two different people.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji