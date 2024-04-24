GTA and Taylor Swift's So High School lyrics: Everything you need to know

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's new song, So High School, mentions GTA, the popular open-world game franchise. Now, Grand Theft Auto has been brought up in popular culture quite often, owing to the scale of the gaming franchise. The latest reference comes from Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Grand Theft Auto fans are already excited about GTA 6, the upcoming title set to release in 2025, and having a popular song refer to the series has only fueled that excitement. So, here's what you need to know about Grand Theft Auto being mentioned in Taylor Swift's song, So High School.

"Touch me while your bros play GTA": So High School lyrics revealed

The lyrics to Taylor Swift's So High School from her album, The Tortured Poets Department, make a reference to Grand Theft Auto, as mentioned before. The exact phrase that Swift mentions in the song is:

"Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto"

It's in the bridge section of the song, which is as follows:

"Truth, dare, spin bottles/ You know how to ball, I know Aristotle/ Brand-new, full throttle/ Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto/ It's true, swear, scouts honor/ You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her/ Brand-new, full throttle/ You already know, babe"

The phrase is then repeated in the outro section as well, which means that Grand Theft Auto is mentioned twice in the song.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's So High School made the news among GTA fans after mentioning the game franchise. The song was published by Republic Records on April 19, 2024, as the 22nd track on The Anthology, the double album edition of Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The song was co-written and produced by Swift and her longtime collaborator, Aaron Dessner.

Many people began joking about how Swift included Grand Theft Auto in her song just before the release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. Some fans have even speculated about Swift being paid for promoting the game franchise. This comes as fans eagerly await the GTA 6 trailer 2, which is expected to reveal more about the story and characters.

So High School is a three-minute and 48-second Dream Pop track, with influences from '90s Alt-Rock. The lyrics revolve around careless teenage romance, and in addition to Grand Theft Auto, it makes many other pop culture references such as "American Pie" and "Truth, dare, spin bottles." Many fans and critics believe that the song is a reference to Swift's current partner, Travis Kelce.

