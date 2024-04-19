GTA gets mentioned by Taylor Swift in her new album

Popular singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift has mentioned Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in a song from her latest album - The Tortured Poets Department. The song in question is titled So High School, with the widely known video game franchise mentioned almost in the middle of its runtime. Notably, some fans are joking about how Taylor Swift brought up GTA in her music right before the arrival of the much-awaited GTA 6. Some are speculating about whether the artist was paid for the same.

A common joke within the GTA fanbase is about the long waiting period before the release of each GTA title. Luckily, developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will finally be released in 2025.

Taylor Swift mentions GTA in latest album song So High School

"Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto" is the lyric from Taylor Swift's new song So High School that mentions the GTA series. Those wanting to hear it for themselves should note that it arrives at the two-minute mark.

A few users speculated whether she was paid for mentioning the video game franchise, as it is very unexpected for an artist to refer to GTA despite being somewhat of a household name today.

Some reactions to the reference in question (Image via X)

As mentioned earlier, some fans joked about Taylor Swift mentioning Grand Theft Auto before GTA 6's release.

Some reactions to GTA being mentioned by the artist (Image via X)

While the arrival of the next title in the series has taken a while, it will finally be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. There are reports about Rockstar calling back employees to the office full-time as they plan to enter the final stretch of GTA 6's development.

More information on the much anticipated sequel might be revealed in the near future via trailers or announcements; as expected by fans in the upcoming months. A major reason for that is Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) next earnings being held in May 2024.

GTA 6's first trailer was announced just prior to the company's November 2023 earnings call, and although something similar could happen again, there is no guarantee about that.

