GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition release date and price revealed for all devices

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition started with rumors and was soon confirmed by Rockstar Games. Rockstar has finally announced the release date of the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition along with the prices. For players eagerly waiting for the release of the remasters, the wait is almost over. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be out on November 11.

There are only 20 days left until the release of the game and fans are already starting to get excited. Players can keep track of the release date by visiting the Rockstar Games store website by clicking here and checking the launch countdown given on the website.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is up for presale and players can buy a copy of the remasters in advance while they wait for the game to be released.

Official release date and prices revealed for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

For all the players who have been excited to play their classic favorite GTA in a remastered HD version, the release date is rapidly approaching. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be available for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox series X/S.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

With the games' release date announced, many players will be wondering how much the game will cost to buy on each platform.

PC

All PC players can pre-order the game by logging in to the Rockstar Games store in their web browser. The price for pre-ordering the game on PC is ₹4,994.99 in India.

For players buying the game in the US, the price for prebooking the game is $59.99.

PS4

PlayStation 4 players can pre-order the game from the PlayStation store. The price for pre-ordering them on PS4 is ₹3,999 in India.

For players buying the game in the US, the price for prebooking the game is $59.99.

PS5

PlayStation 5 players can pre-order the games from the PlayStation store. The price for pre-ordering the games on PS5 is ₹3,999 (Same price as pre-ordering it on the PS4) in India.

For players buying the game in the US, the price for prebooking the game is $59.99.

Xbox One

Xbox One players can pre-order the games from the Microsoft store. The price for pre-ordering the games on the Xbox One is ₹3,999 in India.

For players buying the game in the US, the price for prebooking the game is $59.99.

Xbox series X/S

Xbox series X/S players can pre-order the games from the Microsoft store. The price for pre-ordering the games on the Xbox series X/S is ₹3,999 in India.

For players buying the game in the US, the price for prebooking the game is $59.99.

