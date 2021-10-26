GTA The Trilogy file size for Nintendo Switch revealed

Rockstar Games has finally announced the release date of GTA The Trilogy and the game is set to come out by November 11, 2021. Many fans are excited about the title as it is now available to pre-order for players on all platforms. Along with the release date, Rockstar Games also provided details about the game such as the file size.

Players who are looking forward to playing the game on the Nintendo Switch will need to have at least 26 GB of free space. As mentioned in the Nintendo store, the file size of GTA The Trilogy is 25.4 GB. Players can pre-order the game for the Switch by going to Nintendo.com or by clicking here.

GTA The Trilogy file size revealed for the Nintendo Switch

Many players can't wait to play GTA The Trilogy on their Nintendo Switch. With pre-orders already available, fans have booked the game so they can enjoy it as soon as it's released. Rockstar Games has announced November 11 as the release date for digital copies of GTA The Trilogy while the physical version of the game will be out on December 7.

For players who want to download the game on the Nintendo Switch, they will have to keep 25.4GB free. Although 25.4 GB isn't too big for a game by modern day standards, it is to be noted that the total internal storage space of the Nintendo Switch is 32 GB.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many players are curious as to how the company will distribute the physical version of the game as the Switch comes in cartridge sizes of 2GB, 4GB, 8Gb, 16GB and 32GB. Many publishers avoid using the 32 GB cartridge as it is costlier. Instead, they sell the games on the 16 GB variant and have the players download the rest of the files.

Although fans are excited to play GTA The Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch, they are understandably concerned about storage problems with the game being too big for the portable console.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee