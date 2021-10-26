GTA The Trilogy file size for Xbox leaked for all games

GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition is coming out in less than a month, and fans cannot wait to play their favorite games. Rockstar Games revealed the release date of the game to be November 11.

Recently, details for each title and its file size were leaked. Players can start clearing up space on their Xbox's as they will altogether take up to 50 GB of space.

Those who want to enjoy GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition on the Xbox can also pre-order them from the Rockstar Games Store or the Microsoft Store on the Xbox Series X/S.

Gamers can run GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition on the Xbox Series X/S in 4K Ultra HD.

Leaked file sizes for all games in GTA The Trilogy

As the release date gets closer, users are getting more excited to play the remasters of some of the most iconic games in the industry. As mentioned already, those who want to enjoy these games on their next-generation Xbox consoles need to keep at least 50 GB free.

A GTA news page on Twitter, GTA News, tweeted the file size of each game in the remastered edition. Players can confirm this on the Xbox Store:

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition: 49 GB

Grand Theft Auto 3 The Definitive Edition: 8 GB

Vice City The Definitive Edition: 14 GB

San Andreas The Definitive Edition: 27 GB

GTA The Trilogy on the Xbox

For Xbox Game pass owners, GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition will be out at launch for free as part of the subscription. Players can pre-order these titles for around $60 in all stores and start playing them the minute they release.

Gamers who want the physical copies need to wait till December 7 for them to start being available.

They will get to experience GTA The Trilogy in graphic resolutions like never before. The games have been brought back to life with polished graphics, modern control, and fun additions.

