GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition official game description and details revealed

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was announced a while ago and today, it was revealed that the games are set to be released on November 11. Many fans are very excited to play their favorite GTA games from the past as a part of the HD universe. The original GTA Trilogy was extremely successful and those games definitely made Rockstar Games the company it is today.

The incredible storylines and ahead of its time gameplay is what made these games shine in the early 2000s. The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is being released as a celebration of the 20-year anniversary of GTA 3. These games have been an integral part of the childhoods of many modern gamers and it's time for them to relive their childhood in a world like never seen before. This article takes a look at the description and details of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Official game description and details revealed for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Three iconic cities, three epic stories.

With the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, players embark on a journey of three iconic cities with the stories of three infamous characters that live in them.

Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.

Players can now enjoy their favorite nostalgic titles in HD with enhanced graphics, high-resolution, GTA 5-style controls and targeting. With all the new mentioned features, players are obviously excited to play their favorite classic game in their all -new look.

Purchase Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store via the web or Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5, 2022 to receive $10 off a product priced at $15 or more (exchange rates apply). Discount expires January 16, 2022. See here for complete details/terms.

Rockstar Games also revealed that if players purchase the the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition from the Rockstar store before January 5, 2022, they will receive $10 off on any product priced more than $15 from the store.

