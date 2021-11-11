GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition release date and time on Nintendo Switch revealed

`

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is coming out today at 3.00pm UTC (Universal Coordinated Time) for all current-gen and last-gen consoles. The digital release of the game is also arriving on the Nintendo eShop for Switch consoles.

Meanwhile, the physical copies for the handheld console will be released on 7 December 2021. Suffice to say, the excitement is through the roof.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the Switch: Release timings for the handheld Nintendo console

GTA fans who own the Nintendo Switch can get their hands on the Definitive Edition Trilogy at the same time as everyone else. As mentioned before, the game will be released digitally via the Nintendo eShop at 3.00pm UTC. One can visit the store directly from this link.

The timings are shown here for all the different regions:

USA:

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 10.00am (New York)

Central Standard Time (CST) - 9.00am (Chicago)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) - 9.00am (Mexico City)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 7.00am (Los Angeles)

Europe:

West European Summer Time (WEST) - 3.00pm (London)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 4.00pm (Paris)

East European Summer Time (EEST) - 6.00pm (Moscow)

India:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Brazil:

Brasilia Time (BRT) - 12.00pm (Sao Paulo)

Australasia:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) - 11.00pm (Perth)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) - 12 November 2021, 2.00am (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - 12 November 2021, 3.00am (Wellington)

As of writing this article, the game has been officially released across all platforms.

The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy will cost the same on the Nintendo Switch as every other console - $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999. It takes up a total of 25.4 GB of storage space on the handheld console, which is quite a lot for most devices.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The graphics for the Switch version are a bit downgraded compared to the PC/console editions. It is expected that the mobile versions will also be of a similar quality.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul