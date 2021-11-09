GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition release date and time for all regions

GTA fans are eagerly awaiting to play the remastered 3D Universe trilogy as its launch date draws near. There are just two more days to go before the game arrives on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

The game will be released on November 11, 2021, at 3 PM UTC (Universal Coordinated Time). This article explores the exact timings for several regions across the world.

Release date and time for the remastered GTA Trilogy across all regions

GTA Detective 🌴 @that1detectiv3 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released at 10 AM local time on November 11. Pre-loading will be available on November 6 at 12 AM ET (aka TONIGHT) for PlayStation. PC players will be able to download the Trilogy when it releases. #GTA #GTA Trilogy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released at 10 AM local time on November 11. Pre-loading will be available on November 6 at 12 AM ET (aka TONIGHT) for PlayStation. PC players will be able to download the Trilogy when it releases. #GTA #GTATrilogy https://t.co/rYX6EDSMYk

Here's when players can expect GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition to be released in each of the major regions:

USA:

PT - 7 AM (Los Angeles)

MT - 8 AM (Mexico City)

CT - 9 AM (Chicago)

ET - 10 AM (New York)

Europe:

WEST - 4 PM (London)

CEST - 5 PM (Paris)

EEST - 6 PM (Moscow)

East Asia/Australasia:

HKST/AWST - 11 PM (Hong Kong)

AEST - 1 AM (Melbourne)

NZST - 3 AM (Wellington)

India:

IST - 8:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil:

BST - 12 PM (Sao Paulo)

GTANet @GTANet



PC players will be able to download the game at launch. According to @RockstarGames #GTATrilogy will be available to play on November 11 at 10 AM ET (3 PM GMT) on all platforms!PC players will be able to download the game at launch. According to @RockstarGames, #GTATrilogy will be available to play on November 11 at 10 AM ET (3 PM GMT) on all platforms!PC players will be able to download the game at launch.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on all platforms at the same time. The supported platforms for the game include the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs (via Rockstar Games Launcher). Console players can still pre-download the game so that it gets installed before release.

PC players will not be getting this benefit and will have to wait until the launch time to download the game. However, if they pre-order GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Games Store or Launcher, they will get a $10 discount for any other game priced at $15 or more. For now, it is available exclusively on the Rockstar Games Store and Launcher.

The game is also priced differently across regions. Gamers in the US, the UK, and Europe can buy it for $59.99, £54.99, and €59.99, respectively, be it for a console or PC. Meanwhile, the game is priced at A$90.95 and A$99.95 in Australia for PCs and consoles, respectively. Indian gamers can buy it for ₹4,994.99 on PCs and ₹3,999 on consoles.

Edited by Shaheen Banu