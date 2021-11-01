How to get the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition for PC on pre-order

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is now available for pre-order on the Rockstar Store. Players can now pre-order Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy online ahead of its November 11 release date.

In the United States, the game costs $59.99 (Rs.4,493.85) on all platforms, which is a little less than what was first announced. However, because this is a pre-order price, the game may be less expensive when it is launched.

For now, only the digital version of the game is available for pre-order, with the physical version of the game coming in December.

How to pre-order GTA The Trilogy on the Rockstar Games store

Players can only pre-order GTA Trilogy on the Rockstar Games store, as other game distributors, such as Steam and Epic Games, have yet to make the game available for purchase. Currently, there is no information on when these sellers will make the game available for purchase, but it is safe to assume that it will be available a week before release.

Buying directly from Rockstar Games has an advantage though, as if players buy the package directly from Rockstar, they'll get $10 off a future purchase of $15 or more.

Here's how players can pre-order GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC-

Download the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC to access the Rockstar Games Store. Go to the official Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition page on Rockstar Games Store. Choose your platform and click on the pre-order button below it. Players will need to log into their Social Club account or create a new account to proceed with their purchase. Choose payment method and enter relevant information. Once the order is placed, it will show up in the Rockstar Games Launcher library.

And that's it! Players will be able to download the game a few days prior and access the game upon release.

Players should make sure that their PC meets the game's minimum requirements before purchasing the it.

Console players can reserve a digital copy of GTA: The Trilogy for $59.99 on the Playstation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, or Rockstar Store at the time of writing. Physical copies of GTA: The Trilogy will be available on Amazon and physical stores in December.

