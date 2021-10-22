GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition official system requirements revealed

After months of leaks and rumors, Rockstar Games has finally announced that the GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on 11 November 2021. Preorders have already begun online and the remastered titles cost $59.99.

Digital versions of the game will be released on the aforementioned date for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with physical copies to be made available from 7 December 2021. For Android and iOS users, The Trilogy is set to be released sometime in 2022, according to Rockstar Games.

Three iconic cities, three epic stories. GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas will retain their classic storylines and characters. However, the titles have been tweaked with better graphics and modern mechanics to make them more suitable for the current genre of one of the most beloved franchises.

The titles will not only boast better graphics but will also include new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting and much more.

This will undoubtedly bring the PS2-era titles to life with a new and unparalleled level of detail.

System requirements for GTA The Trilogy

For all versions of the GTA title, the internet, Rockstar Games Launcher and Social Club account (varies 13+) are required. Furthermore, only one PC log-in is allowed per Social Club account at any time.

Minimum settings:

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Processor - Intel® Core™ i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Memory - 8GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk - 45GB

Recommended settings:

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Processor - Intel® Core™ i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory - 16GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk - 45GB

Rockstar Games is offering a discount to its honest patrons

Incidentally, Rockstar Games is also offering a $10 discount for any subsequent purchase. However, this is only valid if GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is bought by 5 January 2022.

It only applies to products priced at $15 and above, and players need to buy The Trilogy from the Rockstar Games Launcher for this to work.

Note that they must use it by 16 January 2022. The discount only lasts for a week and a half.

