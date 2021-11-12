GTA Trilogy Definitive Editon availability: Which consoles can run the game?

The wait is finally over. The GTA Trilogy, perhaps the most anticipated game of all time, is out now.

While it might not be a big deal for players who have only just gotten into the sprawling, action-packed universe of Grand Theft Auto, it is incredibly exciting for those who have been here ever since GTA 3 hit the market back in 2001.

This article explains which consoles can run the GTA Trilogy.

The GTA Trilogy: Can your Console run the Remastered Trilogy?

The GTA Trilogy is finally available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and newer Series X/S consoles. Players who own any of these devices can now download the GTA Trilogy via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

For those who aren't up to speed regarding the GTA Trilogy, the remastered edition of three of the most popular games in the franchise (GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City) feature incredibly robust graphics, overhauled navigation, advanced clips and life-like objects with the kind of lighting that makes everything in the virtual world look vividly real.

As promised, on Switch, the GTA Trilogy boasts motion-controlled touchscreen controls and aiming. The remastered games will stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Nvidia’s DLSS tech on PC.

A physical version of the GTA Trilogy will be out soon as well, and the Android and IOS editions are expected to hit the market in the first half of 2022. That certainly gives fans of the Grand Theft Auto series something to look forward to.

The GTA Trilogy features over 200 songs across 29 different radio stations. Some taken from GTA 3, some from GTA Vice City and quite a few from GTA San Andreas. The GTA Trilogy is all about taking a trip back to the sprawling worlds that introduced fans to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now that the GTA Trilogy is out, players can put everything else on hold and enjoy the game while the hype around it is still hot- not that it's likely to cool down anytime soon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider