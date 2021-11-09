Who is the most annoying character in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition will have enough antagonists and enemies that the players hate, but it is not quite the same as being really annoyed by some of them.

Catalina is a ruthless woman acting as the head of a Colombian Cartel. She is not shy to kill anyone who stands in her way and even rids herself of allies when they have all been used up. She is undoubtedly evil and untrustworthy.

This article will highlight why Catalina was also annoying for GTA San Andreas gamers, in addition to being known as a bit of a psychopath.

GTA San Andreas: Catalina was so abusive and frustrating

Catalina was always so mean and harsh to CJ after meeting him, which is where she annoys some of the GTA Community. CJ has come to help her rob some locations on the recommendation of his friend and her cousin, Cesar Vialpando.

CJ is trying to help a friend and his family, and Catalina is not very gracious in how she treats him. Most players found this quite annoying, only helping Catalina because CJ seemed to have a soft spot for her.

Her missions were not too hard, and the users were happy to be assisting Cesar and his kin, but they still found Catalina frustrating at times.

In the GTA San Andreas mission, "Farewell, my love...", Catalina can be seen with Claude from GTA 3, rubbing her new relationship in CJ's face and even trying to start a fight between the two GTA protagonists.

She is a very sore loser and continues to antagonize Carl even after the race. This is disrespectful and very annoying for CJ and the GTA fans.

Catalina is leaving to move to Liberty City with Claude, which is the lead-up scene to GTA 3, set in 2001. After this final annoyance, CJ never had to see her again, much to the satisfaction of GTA San Andreas fans.

Until now that is, as she once again will become the most annoying character in GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer