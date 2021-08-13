5 annoying GTA characters that fans love to hate

Some GTA characters can be insufferably annoying to the point that they're heavily hated by some parts of the GTA community.

Every relevant GTA character has a hatebase of some kind. However, some characters are written in a way that makes them far more hated than average. It makes sense given their roles, but that doesn't make them any less annoying to hear on an average playthrough.

Different players find different character archetypes annoying, but it's specifically those who are purposefully written to be unlikable that stand out. Even in a world full of crime and despicable acts, these characters' annoying attitudes can seem like the worst thing out there.

Five GTA characters that fans hated and found annoying

5) Ma Cipriani

Most GTA players won't know who Ma Cipriani is given how niche GTA Liberty City Stories was. For those that don't know, Ma Cipriani plays the role of an annoying mother who chastises her son at every possible moment. Unfortunately for Toni, nothing he does makes her happy, which often results in her continuing to belittle him.

She even orders a hit on her own son, simply because he wasn't a real man. To make matters worse, she complains on a radio station about her son not moving in.

She has no redeemable qualities, so it's unlikely that she would ever be considered a fan-favorite by any metric and will likely remain either a forgotten character or a hated one.

4) Lester

Lester is an okay character in GTA 5, but it's his appearance in GTA Online that has annoyed several fans to no end. Getting constant phone calls from him (including his alter ego, Long John Teabag) can be vexing for most players.

Plus, his snobby attitude can put some players off the wrong way. The video above showcases a good example of how annoying Lester can be compared to a popular character in Pavel.

Of course, players who didn't like Lester in GTA 5 are still going to dislike him in GTA Online (especially since he's more prominent here).

3) Catalina

Surprisingly, it's not Catalina's role as the main antagonist in GTA 3 that makes so many players hate her. Instead, it was her role in GTA San Andreas that made her such a hated character within the series.

Her viciousness is shown in full force in the latter game. She's cruel, constantly treating both CJ and random NPCs like dirt. Worst of all, she can't let go of her past relationship with CJ.

She has to constantly call him throughout the game in a vain effort to make him jealous. It doesn't work, but it does annoy the player to no end.

2) Manny Escuela

Everybody knows a wannabe who thinks too highly of themselves. In GTA 4's case, it's Manny Escuela. He says he wants to make Bohan safer, which is an admirable trait in and of itself. However, he instead pays Niko to do all of the work and films himself as if he's some kind of hero.

It's pathetic, but it also comes back to kill him. His over-the-top ego resulted in him confronting Elizabeta, who wasn't in the mood for his dumb antics. She simply kills him and his cameraman and tells Niko to deliver their bodies to a dealer who can harvest their organs.

1) OG Loc

His annoying rapping makes him easy to hate (Image via Rockstar Games)

OG Loc is yet another example of a wannabe who thinks too highly of himself. Unlike Manny, OG Loc manages to live through the events of his game. Even worse, OG Loc's voice is more mind-numbingly annoying to listen to. His obnoxious laugh and attitude make him an easy target to hate.

Having CJ mess up Madd Dogg's musical career and life was messed up, especially since OG Loc isn't loyal to CJ. He's instead loyal to Big Smoke, of all people, which basically made all of CJ's prior work for him amount to nothing.

Of course, OG Loc is written to be an annoying character. Hence, it makes sense for some fans to hate him (especially since he's not that funny).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul