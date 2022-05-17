GTA Trilogy’s Android and iOS ports have been delayed, according to the recent Take-Two 2022 Q4 earnings results

It would appear as though GTA Trilogy's Android and iOS ports' release date was silently moved back to fiscal 2023. Gamers might remember Rockstar Games' Newswire post on October 8, 2021, stating the following:

"In addition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022."

The first half of the year is almost over, and there has been no official announcement from Rockstar Games on the game's Android and iOS ports. It was a vague release date at first, so it's not surprising that its new release date is "Fiscal 2023," based on Take-Two's latest quarterly earnings results.

GTA Trilogy's Android and iOS ports have a new release date stating "Fiscal 2023"

The upcoming games for Take-Two (Image via Take-Two)

According to Take-Two, March 31, 2023, is when the fiscal year 2023 ends. Technically, the GTA Trilogy can launch sometime this month or the next and still fulfill both the "first half of 2022" and "Fiscal 2023" release dates. However, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two have released much information about these mobile ports.

If the game were going to come out either this month or the next one, one would think a more defined release date would have been listed than the one shown in the above image.

Look at a game like The Quarry as an example. Take-Two states that its release date is June 10, 2022. The same can be said about the various WWE 2K22 DLC, as they all have defined release dates.

"Fiscal 2023" can be any date from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Other GTA Trilogy information in this Take-Two conference call

Aside from this release date information, there are a few other details worth sharing about this divisive game. It was only referenced six times in the conference call, two of which were about its original release date and another one about the upcoming Android and iOS ports.

The remaining three references list the game as one of the contributors to Take-Two's success (although at or near the bottom of each of them). For example:

"The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA 2K22; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Tiny Tina's Wonderlands; WWE 2K22; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Top Eleven; Two Dots; and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition."

The GTA Trilogy is a remaster of three classic games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy is listed far below GTA Online and 5, even though they are from the same franchise. Most gamers should already know that GTA Online is insanely profitable for Rockstar Games, which is why it is near the top of this type of list.

Not every game released in a fiscal year makes it to those types of lists. For example, OlliOlli World had a digital release earlier this year but is absent from these small lists. Hence, the GTA Trilogy has been very successful, despite its terrible reputation.

There is no other news about GTA Trilogy or its Android and iOS ports from this conference call. It is unknown if there will be another update to the game.

