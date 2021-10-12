GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition remastered for PS5 — All you need to know

Rockstar Games recently announced the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. It will be the remastered version of the PS2 classic GTA games.

Players will enjoy GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas with modern graphics and smoother gameplay. GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be the first game by Rockstar that will be native to the PS5.

Players are excited to play the remasters of some of their favorite titles. GTA Trilogy will be available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Also, with the release of the remasters, the publisher will be taking down the original game from all virtual stores.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition remastered on the PS5 a tribute to GTA 3

Rockstar released a trailer on October 8, confirming the rumors that have been around since August 2021.

Players who own a PS5 can soon play the Definitve Editions while they wait for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. With no news from Rockstar Games about GTA 6, this is probably the best news for players who love the GTA series.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is being released in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of GTA 3. Rockstar also ensured to thank its fans on social media for supporting them through the years.

Although the games were announced, there were no gameplay clips in the trailer. There is very little known about the remasters, and the only confirmed news about it is on Rockstar's newswire website.

PS5 owners appreciate this announcement because the console still doesn't have enough games, and players won't need to wait till 2021 to play a GTA title natively on their system. They are also excited to see if there will be online play for rampages like GTA San Andreas had on the PS2.

There will be a version of the remasters that will be released for Android and iOS sometime soon next year, and all the original versions of the games will be taken off stores upon release of the remasters.

