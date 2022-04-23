Fans react angrily to Rockstar's mentions of GTA+ after latest GTA Online weekly update

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced was released for next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) on March 15. OG fans of the series bought the game and realized it was nothing more than a few visual upgrades.

This had them reacting negatively. Shortly after, Rockstar Games took things up a notch and introduced a new subscription service to Online. To no one's surprise, fans were outraged and said a game this old doesn't need a subscription service.

GTA+ came out on March 29, and according to Rockstar, it was aimed at helping new players start strong. The publisher recently tweeted, asking for feedback on the new service, and this article talks about the fan reactions.

Fans lose it after Rockstar tweets about GTA+

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

Learn how to get the most out of your GTA+ Membership with our new GTA+ Guide on the GTA Online site.Plus, check out Guides for GTA Online Criminal Careers, Vehicles, Properties, and Freemode Basics, with more to come...

This tweet by Rockstar was meant to gather feedback and guide new gamers in the game. The link leads to a guide on how they can purchase and use the membership. It also asks for feedback.

Yangy Young 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @YangyYoung Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

"You don't like GTA+? Just learn more about it! Send feedback to our feedback page tho because when it's on Twitter and public that makes us sad and our investors get angry"

The link had quite a bit of material about how to provide feedback. It said:

"If you'd like to leave us your feedback, please drop us a note on the GTA+ Membership section of the GTA Online Feedback page."

This enraged fans and gamers alike. The feedback had begun flooding social media even before the membership program was released. The reaction after the announcement itself made it quite clear that fans hated the idea.

Secondly, Rockstar suggesting that people leave their feedback on a different platform (which isn't public) is a smart move. The feedback on Twitter is all negative, and the company doesn't want to show it.

Popular insider BenT also posted, saying quite a few things. He mentioned that Rockstar turning a blind eye to the feedback sitting right on their Twitter page is embarrassing.

BenT doubled down while replying to Rockstar as he penned down his interpretation of the guide Rockstar had posted. The feedback section states: 'We're keen to hear your thoughts on GTA+'. It's either a joke or a massive flip-off saying, 'We don't care what you think'.

Fin Jackson @FinJackson7 @videotech_ @RockstarGames People have been raising their complaints with this service since the start and yet here's Rockstar still advertising. Smh @videotech_ @RockstarGames People have been raising their complaints with this service since the start and yet here's Rockstar still advertising. Smh

Fans also clearly stated that they had no interest in a membership program, but Rockstar did it anyway.

joauwa @joauwa @videotech_ @RockstarGames What if we all send "feedback" and just say to get delete it entirely lol @videotech_ @RockstarGames What if we all send "feedback" and just say to get delete it entirely lol

Some gamers also came up with the idea of leaving negative reviews so that it's removed.

Matt 💙💛 @GamemasterYado @videotech_ @RockstarGames My concern is that the community and content creators who keep saying that “this is worthless” will prompt them to make it NOT worthless (for example - DLC content locked behind the membership). GTA+ is horrible but we need to be careful about what we’re asking for lol. @videotech_ @RockstarGames My concern is that the community and content creators who keep saying that “this is worthless” will prompt them to make it NOT worthless (for example - DLC content locked behind the membership). GTA+ is horrible but we need to be careful about what we’re asking for lol.

Another fan quickly came up with a possible consequence of leaving negative reviews. He wondered what would happen if Rockstar locked content behind it to make it seem plausible and worth the money.

askay keeners @KeenersAskay @GamemasterYado @videotech_ @RockstarGames That would make the whining worse lmao personally the way i see it vote with your wallets dont buy that gta+ scam @GamemasterYado @videotech_ @RockstarGames That would make the whining worse lmao personally the way i see it vote with your wallets dont buy that gta+ scam

A few members of the community eventually agreed not to pay a dime towards the program. That would say a lot in itself.

#SaveRedDeadOnline @SaveRedDeadOnl4 @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames If you want a million dollar company to change it's ways then you have to speak their language @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames If you want a million dollar company to change it's ways then you have to speak their language https://t.co/jAGiGVlOUt

Fans from the Red Dead universe also joined the movement and suggested a boycott movement.

Demy @Demysted1234 @SaveRedDeadOnl4 @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames Yeah they're gonna be hurt by like five people boycotting them after having already bought their games 🥴 @SaveRedDeadOnl4 @_DarkSpace_ @RockstarGames Yeah they're gonna be hurt by like five people boycotting them after having already bought their games 🥴

The age and popularity of the game prevents it from being boycotted, and Rockstar knows that all too well.

Contrary to popular belief, the next-gen version of the game and the new membership service are both performing well. It is a popular product for new players as it helps them get a running start.

Many argue that the career builder was meant for that, and no one asked for a new membership service. Be that as it may, the membership model is here to stay.

