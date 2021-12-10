GTA Vice City Definitive Edition glitch sees Redditor being knocked off his bike by random NPC

A clip by u/spydershems1 surfaced on GTA's official Reddit page about a funny glitch in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. In the clip, Tommy Vercetti reaches one of his businesses to collect the profits, and when he takes off, a glitch makes an NPC jump into him. The NPC knocks Tommy off into the wall, which is hilarious to see.

Many clips are being uploaded to the GTA Reddit page, where players are sharing videos of funny bugs and glitches in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Editions.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition glitch that made an NPC jump into Tommy's moving bike

The extremely glitchy game has many funny things happening in it, from broken character models to weird mechanics. There were quite a few comments on the post where players showed their reaction to how the game is bugged and has many problems in it.

One comment by Redditor u/stormywater_za was, "He turned around and said, "You see this sh*t?". The comment received 19 upvotes, with many people laughing at his funny comment.

One Redditor commented, "what?" trying to express his confusion. Someone replied to the post saying "GTA," which was a satire on how GTA Vice City doesn't make any sense.

Another comment by Redditor u/mgsilod_lost_old_accof expressed confusion, commenting an extremely confused face emoji. This feeling is mutual for many people who don't know how many bugs there are in the new GTA titles. The comment received one upvote.

Another Redditor named u/Agreel commented, "POV: You're a civilian in Saint's Row," trying to explain the state of civilians in the game Saint's Row. This comment received two upvotes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Such funny bugs are recorded almost every day, and players are still waiting for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition to be stable enough to play without problems.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha