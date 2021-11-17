Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition pays meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the in-game world, and that especially goes for the vehicles.

From futuristic motorbikes, to weaponized trucks, to incredibly fast cars, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition boasts a number of great transportation options. This article talks discusses 5 of the fastest cars featured in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinons of the writer.

GTA Vice City: 5 of the fastest cars on four wheels available in the game

5) Phoenix

Inspired by the Pontiac Firebird, the Phoenix is one of the coolest muscle cars featured in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Considering that sports cars are often given an edge over muscle cars in the game, this makes for quite a surprising exception.

The Phoenix is unbelievably fast and exceptionally nimble in nature. Due to its smooth traction, it's also very compatible for beginners in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

4) The Banshee

The Banshee is one of the most popular and sought-after vehicles from the franchise, so it makes sense for this legendary drive to be a major hit in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Not only is the Banshee extremely fast in nature, it's also super dashing in the looks department and makes for one heck of an investment in the game.

3) The Cheetah

The Cheetah is another praise-worthy vehicle that always makes a great case for itself in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. It's a wrecker on the fast-track if there ever was one, and is worth every penny in the game.

If a player is looking for a vehicle that leaves most other options in the game in the dust, they need not look any further than this ride.

2) Infernus

Another incredibly fast vehicle that is an absolute must-have in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is the Infernus. As a fan-favourite, the Infernus is a recurring car in the franchise and, hence, an unparalleled beast on the fast-track.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features a number of great vehicles, but the likes of the Infernus are rare.

1) Stinger

As a vehicle that's appeared in practically every Grand Theft Auto game, the Stinger is one of the greatest classic vehicles featured in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition; not to mention one of the fastest.

On top of that, it boasts insane acceleration, butter-smooth handling, and incredible traction.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider